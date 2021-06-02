Fresh Del Monte Launches “Bunch of Good” Campaign to Reinforce Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability Efforts

Coral Gables, FL – Fresh Del Monte, one of North America’s leading marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, today announced the launch of its “Bunch of Good” campaign emphasizing Fresh Del Monte’s corporate social responsibility and sustainability efforts for making a better tomorrow, while inviting consumers to learn more and participate in this initiative.

The campaign first rolls out new “Bunch of Good” produce stickers and tags for its bananas and pineapples, which will display several unique facts highlighting Fresh Del Monte’s commitment to communities, education, ecosystems, healthcare, wildlife preservation and much more. Through this new initiative, Fresh Del Monte strives to showcase the organization’s commitment to doing “a bunch of good” worldwide, while building a sustainable future. The brand’s six “bunch of good” efforts featured on the banana stickers are:

A bunch of good for food banks in the USA – Nearly 15 million pounds of fresh produce donated and distributed A bunch of good for education in the Philippines – Offer scholarships to ensure students get access to the education they deserve A bunch of good for healthcare in Kenya – Funds six medicals center for a population of roughly 28,000 people A bunch of good for rainforests in Central America – Designated nearly 10,000 hectares as protected areas to promote biodiversity A bunch of good for the wildlife in Central America – Protects more than 600 wildlife species A bunch of good for people, produce, planet

Fresh Del Monte is also encouraging consumers to do their part by becoming “bananefactors,” joining the Bunch of Good Society and attempting to spread goodness to many. Consumers can simply visit ABunchOfGood.comto take the vow to make the world a better place, having their name added to the society with the goal to create the biggest society with the longest name in history.One lucky “bananefactor” will be selected at random to win an all-expense-paid trip to the Feeding America Headquarters in Chicago, IL to represent the society with a $10,000 donation.

“We are proud of our ongoing community and sustainability efforts, as Fresh Del Monte prides itself on its corporate social responsibility,” said Pablo Rivero, Vice President Marketing North America, Fresh Del Monte. “Giving back to our communities and making strides with sustainability are just two of our company’s core values. We not only strive to conduct our business in ethical, socially responsible and transparent ways, but want our consumers to feel good about the food they are eating while enjoying Fresh Del Monte.”

As part of its ongoing efforts since implementing its sustainability program, Fresh Del Monte is responsible for donating nearly 15 million pounds of fresh produce to 40 different entities in the United States over the past year, planting more than 1 million trees in three years, supporting educational opportunities in local farming communities and exceeding its 10-year target for reduction of energy consumption by 20%. Fresh Del Monte’s Sustainability Report outlines considerable progress in traceability, packaging, pesticide use, infrastructure development, wellness programming, wastewater treatment and a myriad of other topics geared toward curbing the effects of climate change. Consumers can “join the bunch” by becoming a “bananefactor” or learn more about Fresh Del Monte’s corporate social responsibility by visiting ABunchOfGood.com.