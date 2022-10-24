Fresh Del Monte Launches Grandissimo Gold Pineapple

Coral Gables, FL – Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. , one the world’s largest distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, has launched its newest pineapple product in North America – Grandissimo Gold™.

As the latest addition to Fresh Del Monte’s line of pineapples, Grandissimo Gold™ is a larger-sized pineapple offering the same quality, sweetness and nutritional benefits of a traditional Del Monte Gold® Extra Sweet pineapple at a greater value. Chock full of fiber and vitamin C, Grandissimo Gold™ offers consumers approximately 25% more fruit than standard pineapples – up to three meals and five servings. This allows for versatility for creative cooking and is ideal when serving larger meals or developing recipes when one pineapple size does not fit all. Grandissimo Gold™ is a one-stop-shop for consumers’ pineapple needs, allowing them to get more out of their pineapples.

Grandissimo Gold™ pineapples are currently available at select BJ’s, Costco and Sam’s Clubs locations across 13 states. As with all fresh produce, Fresh Del Monte follows sustainable practices for planting, harvesting and transporting Grandissimo Gold™ pineapples. For more information on the Grandissimo Gold™ pineapple including recipes, please visit GrandissimoFresh.com.

