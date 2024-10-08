Fresh Del Monte Offers Healthier Indulgence with New Del Monte Dessert Pudding Cups

Amid rising demand for lighter dessert options, Fresh Del Monte introduces a new line of convenient, ready-to-enjoy sweet treats that feature fresh-cut fruit

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Fresh Del Monte Produce., Inc., one of the world’s leading vertically-integrated producers of high-quality fresh fruit and vegetables, is launching Del Monte® Dessert Pudding Cups – a new line of single-serving desserts that ship to supermarkets, convenience stores and other retailers across North America.

Del Monte® Dessert Pudding Cups combine real, fresh-cut fruit with chocolate or vanilla pudding and whipped topping – garnished with sweet ingredients such as granola, graham crackers, chocolate chips, and cinnamon streusel – all in a single-serving, 5.5-ounce package.

Available in four bakery-inspired flavor varieties – Pineapple Streusel, Chocolate Berry Truffle, Mango Mix, and Apple Crisp – Del Monte® Dessert Pudding Cups combine an indulgent taste with two ounces of real fruit, all in one convenient package for sweet snacking on-the-go or after-meal enjoyment at home.

The dessert market in the U.S. is currently valued at over $100 billion across all categories and expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6 percent through 2030. While the public appetite for all desserts has increased in recent years, research suggests that consumers have also become more health-minded, seeking better-for-you sweet treats that incorporate nutritious natural ingredients such as fresh-cut fruits, while limiting their intake of sugar or fat. North America represents the world’s largest market share for healthy low-fat desserts, and demand is growing for low-calorie and sugar-free desserts, which is driving product development for healthier sweet treats.

Del Monte® Dessert Pudding Cups are the latest Fresh Del Monte product innovation aimed at providing easy and enjoyable ways for consumers to increase their daily servings of fresh produce. According to research, fresh fruit and vegetable intake among Americans is still far below CDC guidelines, with only approximately 1 in 10 U.S. adults meeting the advised fruit intake of 1.5-2 cup-equivalents of fruits and 2-3 cup-equivalents vegetables daily. While Del Monte® Dessert Pudding Cups should be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and not a full replacement of recommended fruit and vegetable intake, each variety offers two ounces of real fruit in every serving. This offers a convenient way for consumers to add more fresh produce into their diet – while still satisfying their sweet cravings.

ABOUT FRESH DEL MONTE

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods Corporation II Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness, and reliability for over 135 years. The company also markets its products under the MANN™ brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the “Science Based Targets” initiative. In 2022, 2023 and 2024, Fresh Del Monte Produce was ranked as one of “America’s Most Trusted Companies” by Newsweek based on an independent survey rating companies on three different touchpoints, including customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. Additionally, Newsweek recognized Fresh Del Monte Produce as one of the “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” in 2024, spotlighting the brand’s success in building investor, consumer, and employee trust on a global scale. Fresh Del Monte Produce was also named a Humankind 100 Company by Humankind Investments in 2024, 2023 and 2022, which recognizes companies that substantially impact areas such as access to food and clean water, healthcare, and digital services. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is traded on the NYSE under the symbol FDP.