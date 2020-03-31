Fresh Direct Produce Announces Passing of Co-founder, Kam Chiu Lee

We are disheartened to share with you the news that Kam Chiu Lee (Kam, Chiu gor), our dear friend, spirit leader, and a Co-founder of Fresh Direct Produce, passed away peacefully on March 24th at VGH after his short battle with cancer. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Irene, and their sons, Alan and Raymond.

Kam worked most of his life in the produce industry since the mid-1980s. In 2003, Kam, along with Davis Yung and Albert Lum, established Fresh Direct Produce. With an incredible passion for produce and an immense work ethic, Kam was the first to arrive every day and often the very last to leave. He greeted everyone (drivers, customers, staff, visitors…) with a big smile on his face, and he loved everyone; he was much loved and respected in return. Many staff affectionately called Kam “Uncle Chiu” or “Chiu gor” (big brother Chiu), as he taught many of us the values of a strong work ethic and resilience. Our family and community will greatly miss his wisdom, caring, humour, and heart.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak restrictions, the funeral service to be held on April 2nd, 2020, at Glenhaven Memorial Chapel will be limited to only family members. The Lee Family is kindly requesting that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation.

With great sadness,

Fresh Direct Produce Family