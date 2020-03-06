Fresh Direct Produce earns Canada’s Best Managed Companies Platinum Status

Vancouver, BC – Fresh Direct Produce Ltd. (“Fresh Direct”) is honoured to be one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for the ninth consecutive year. This prestigious national award is sponsored by CIBC, Deloitte Private, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group.

“Our Team is honoured to receive its ninth Best Managed Companies Award. We acquired Emperor Specialty Foods and Islands West Manufacturers this past year to expand our value-added program to Canadian retailers and foodservice operators. We continue to grow and expand our geographic reach and product offerings to support our loyal vendors and customers who are the cornerstone of our success. With our business partner Hammond, Kennedy, Whitney & Company (HKW), a private equity firm founded in 1903 with offices in Indianapolis and New York, we are excited to explore additional expansion opportunities across Canada.” says President and Co-Founder Davis Yung.

Fresh Direct is one of Western Canada’s premier fresh produce importers, wholesalers, and marketers with five distribution centres in Vancouver, Victoria, and Calgary. Sourcing and importing a vast selection of conventional and organic fruit and vegetable items from 36 countries, Fresh Direct is making a healthy difference to Canadians. For more information about Fresh Direct Produce, please visit www.freshdirectproduce.com.