Fresh Direct Produce Group Announces the Sale of Mike & Mike’s Organic Produce to Co-Founder Mike Fronte

Vancouver, Canada –– The Fresh Direct Produce Group, a leader in the distribution of ethnic, organic, and conventional produce, has come to an agreement to sell Mike & Mike’s, an organic fruits and vegetables distributor based in Vaughan, Ontario, to Mike Fronte, one of the company’s original founders.

This strategic move supports Mike Fronte’s desire to return to the organic business he co-founded in 2004, while allowing the Fresh Direct Produce Group to focus on its broader growth plans.

Mike & Mike’s distributes organic fresh fruits, vegetables, snacks, and grocery items to retailers across Eastern Canada, with a particular focus on Ontario. Mike Fronte shared, “Mike & Mike’s has always been close to my heart, and I look forward to leading the company with the same dedication and passion that helped shape its foundation. We remain committed to delivering the highest-quality organic products and building lasting relationships with our customers.”

Looking ahead, the Fresh Direct Produce Group remains focused on pursuing further acquisitions to support its expansion and growth across Canada and into the United States. Adri de Wet, President of the Fresh Direct Produce Group, stated, “Mike & Mike’s has a proud legacy of excellence in the produce industry, and we are confident that under Mike Fronte’s leadership, the company will continue to thrive. This transition is an exciting opportunity for both organizations, and we look forward to seeing Mike & Mike’s flourish.”

Fresh Direct Produce Group, which includes Fresh Direct Produce, Emperor Specialty Foods, and Islands West Produce, is one of Canada’s premier fresh produce importers, wholesalers, and marketers, with distribution centers in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, and Victoria. Sourcing and importing over 1,500 ethnic, organic, and conventional fruit and vegetable items from 36 countries, Fresh Direct Produce Group serves grocery retailers and foodservice customers across Canada.