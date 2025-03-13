Fresh Express Expands Popular Chopped Salad Kits Line with Three Bold New Flavors Inspired by Global Culinary Trends

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fresh Express®, the brand leader in value added salads, is introducing three new Chopped Salad Kits that bring vibrant, globally inspired flavors to fresh, convenient meals. Arriving in stores nationwide on May 21, these chef-crafted kits reflect the growing consumer demand for bold, internationally influenced flavors that make home dining effortless and exciting.

Recognizing that consumers crave both familiarity and adventure in their meals, Fresh Express has curated flavors that balance comforting, well-loved ingredients with fresh, unexpected twists. Each kit is designed to deliver dynamic textures and balanced flavors, making it easy to enjoy a restaurant-quality salad at home.

The New Fresh Express Chopped Salad Kits Include:

Creamy Goddess Chopped Salad Kit – Indulge in a divine creamy fiesta of flavors with this deliciously refreshing salad. Crisp iceberg and green leaf lettuce are perfectly paired with vibrant carrots and red cabbage, creating the ideal base. Topped with queso fresco, roasted salted pumpkin seeds, and freeze-dried corn, this salad is finished off with a rich and creamy cilantro cotija dressing that delivers vibrant Mexican-inspired flavors in every bite. It’s the perfect combination of creamy richness and bold freshness for a truly divine experience.

– Indulge in a divine creamy fiesta of flavors with this deliciously refreshing salad. Crisp iceberg and green leaf lettuce are perfectly paired with vibrant carrots and red cabbage, creating the ideal base. Topped with queso fresco, roasted salted pumpkin seeds, and freeze-dried corn, this salad is finished off with a rich and creamy cilantro cotija dressing that delivers vibrant Mexican-inspired flavors in every bite. It’s the perfect combination of creamy richness and bold freshness for a truly divine experience. Farmhouse Ranch Chopped Salad Kit – A comforting American classic meets bold flavors. This salad features a crisp blend of romaine lettuce, red cabbage, and carrots, tossed with garlic brioche croutons and crispy garlic pepper onions for a delightful crunch. The cheese blend brings richness, while the farmhouse ranch dressing offers the perfect creamy finish. It’s a delicious and satisfying salad that blends familiar comfort with bold, vibrant flavors.

– A comforting American classic meets bold flavors. This salad features a crisp blend of romaine lettuce, red cabbage, and carrots, tossed with garlic brioche croutons and crispy garlic pepper onions for a delightful crunch. The cheese blend brings richness, while the farmhouse ranch dressing offers the perfect creamy finish. It’s a delicious and satisfying salad that blends familiar comfort with bold, vibrant flavors. Orange Sesame Chopped Salad Kit – Inspired by the bold flavors of the East, this salad brings a refreshing burst of flavors to your mealtime. Crisp green leaf lettuce, kale, and red and green cabbage provide the perfect crunch, while toasted sesame sticks and honey-sliced almonds add satisfying texture. Finished with a fresh orange miso vinaigrette, this salad delivers a fresh combination of Asian-inspired flavors in a light, easy-to-serve salad. Perfect for anyone craving a deliciously zesty and refreshing meal.

“These new Chopped Salad Kits are a continuation of our commitment to bringing fresh, exciting flavors to consumers in a way that’s both convenient and inspiring,” said Fabian Pereira, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at Fresh Express. “We know that today’s shoppers are looking for more than just a basic salad—they want bold flavors, unique textures and global influences. These new kits make it easy to enjoy those experiences at home without any extra effort in the kitchen.”

Fresh Express remains a leader in salad innovation, continuously exploring international flavors and evolving consumer preferences to create exciting new salad experiences. These new kits offer a taste of global cuisines while delivering the ease and freshness that Fresh Express is known for.

The new Fresh Express Chopped Salad Kits will be available in grocery retailers nationwide beginning May 21, 2025. For more information about Fresh Express, including products and recipes, visit www.freshexpress.com.

About Fresh Express®

Fresh Express® is the brand leader in Value Added Salads and is dedicated to providing consumers with healthy, convenient ready-to-eat salads, leafy greens, vegetables and fruits. With the invention of its special Keep Crisp® bag in the 1980s, Fresh Express pioneered the retail packaged salad category and was the first to make them available to grocery stores nationwide. Today, Fresh Express fresh salads come in more than 100 different varieties offering exciting new flavors and convenient new ways to meet the daily dietary requirements for both conventional and organic fresh produce. More than 14 million consumers each week enjoy healthy, convenient ready-to-eat Fresh Express salads, spinach and vegetables. For more information, visit www.FreshExpress.com.