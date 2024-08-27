Fresh Express Introduces Hot or Cold Salad and Noodle Meal Kits 

Innovation brings new product platform to the value added salad category

Orlando, Florida – Fresh Express®, the brand leader in value added salads (VAS), announced a breakthrough product innovation with the introduction of Hot or Cold Salad and Noodle Meal Kits. Inspired by high end restaurants, the new kits bring the familiarity of a salad kit to a new format; a blend of chilled, freshly chopped vegetables, ready-to-eat pre-cooked noodles, gourmet dressing sauce, and crispy toppings that can be eaten hot or cold for two meal options in every bag.

As a new product platform in the VAS category, the Hot or Cold Meal Kits further the brand’s commitment to delivering convenient, high-quality products that make mealtime easier for consumers, while also providing versatility – another compelling reason for consumers and retailers alike to choose Fresh Express.

“Tracking consumer behavior and restaurant trends, we saw a big market opportunity for healthier, affordable, premium restaurant inspired meals at home, that go beyond just salad greens,” said Fabian Pereira, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at Fresh Express. “After extensive consumer research, exhaustive product development, and robust consumer testing, we’re thrilled to bring Hot or Cold Salad and Noodle Meal Kits to the category and provide consumers with the option to enjoy an irresistibly cool salad straight out of the bag or a quick and easy warm meal in just five minutes.”

The Hot or Cold Salad and Noodle Meal Kits are available in three Asian-inspired flavors:

Teriyaki: A delicious blend of broccoli, red and green cabbage, kale, shredded carrots, radish, and green onions tossed with pre-cooked Udon noodles, white sesame seeds, and crunchy wontons, finished with Teriyaki dressing sauce.

Asian Sweet Ginger: This harmonious combination of flavors combines pre-cooked soft flat wheat noodles, red and green cabbage, kale, broccoli, shredded carrots, and green onions with a sweet ginger dressing sauce and wonton strips.

Korean Sesame: A savory mix of green and red cabbage, broccoli, kale, shredded carrots, and green onions, tossed with pre-cooked Udon noodles, finished with a soy hoisin chili dressing sauce and sesame sticks.

The new breakthrough product will be extensively supported both at retail and outside the store to drive rapid consumer awareness, trial, and adoption.

Fresh Express Hot or Cold Salad and Noodle Meal Kits have a suggested retail price of $5.99 and will be available next to fresh pre-cut vegetables or in the salad kit section of the refrigerated produce department at retailers nationwide starting in late September. For more information about Fresh Express, including products and recipes, visit https://www.freshexpress.com/fresh-news/hot-or-cold.

About Fresh Express®

Fresh Express® is the brand leader in Value Added Salads and is dedicated to providing consumers with healthy, convenient ready-to-eat salads, leafy greens, vegetables and fruits. With the invention of its special Keep Crisp® bag in the 1980s, Fresh Express pioneered the retail packaged salad category and was the first to make them available to grocery stores nationwide. Today, Fresh Express fresh salads come in more than 100 different varieties offering exciting new flavors and convenient new ways to meet the daily dietary requirements for both conventional and organic fresh produce. More than 14 million consumers each week enjoy healthy, convenient ready-to-eat Fresh Express salads, spinach and vegetables. For more information, visit www.FreshExpress.com.