Fresh Express Invites America to ‘Express Yourself’ with New Campaign Launch

Leading salad brand invites consumers to unleash creativity in the kitchen through multi-phase campaign across streaming, social and digital

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fresh Express®, the brand leader in value-added salads, has launched its most expressive campaign yet with Express Yourself—a national, multi-platform brand initiative designed to celebrate individuality, spark creativity, and reimagine salads as a personal canvas for self-expression.

The campaign rollout kicks off this spring across streaming TV, paid social and digital. Through a series of colorful videos and creator partnerships, Fresh Express is encouraging consumers to see salad not just as food, but as a form of self-expression.

“With Express Yourself, we’re inviting consumers to rediscover the joy of creating in the kitchen,” said Fabian Pereira, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at Fresh Express. “Our salads are more than fresh and convenient—they’re a way for people to showcase their personality through flavor. Whether it’s a classic Caesar or a bold Southwest, every bite becomes a creative act.”

Campaign Overview

The Express Yourself campaign is a multi-phased campaign unfolding throughout the spring and beyond. Creative phases include:

Social Media Advertisements – vibrant, animated posts that capture attention and spark curiosity will feature colorful emojis and letters crafted from fresh greens, each uniquely representing an aspect of the Express Yourself story.

– vibrant, animated posts that capture attention and spark curiosity will feature colorful emojis and letters crafted from fresh greens, each uniquely representing an aspect of the Express Yourself story. Video Series – Anthem video : The campaign teased with a visually rich Anthem Video celebrating creativity, connection, and individuality through food. The video brings to life the spirit of self-expression with Fresh Express salads as the centerpiece—where every meal becomes an opportunity to showcase your personality, tastes, and preferences.

– Engaging Culinary Content Creators – The brand will spotlight some of the most creative and inspiring recipes, showcasing how salad greens can be a true reflection of individuality. Fresh Express will harness the talent of culinary creators and skilled Registered Dietitians to push boundaries to craft bold and delicious recipes throughout the year.

– The brand will spotlight some of the most creative and inspiring recipes, showcasing how salad greens can be a true reflection of individuality. Fresh Express will harness the talent of culinary creators and skilled Registered Dietitians to push boundaries to craft bold and delicious recipes throughout the year. Consumer Activation– To celebrate innovation and further fuel excitement for the new campaign, Fresh Express is hosting the Express Yourself Recipe Contest. Now through June 1, fans are challenged to craft their most unique and expressive recipes using Fresh Express salads and share their creations HERE. One Grand Prize winner will receive a year’s worth of Fresh Express Salads, plus other great prizes!



As the campaign continues through April and beyond, Fresh Express will keep the movement alive with fresh new content across its digital and social channels showcasing influencer-driven recipes and seasonal challenges.

For more information about the brand and to enter the Express Yourself Recipe Contest, visit https://www.freshexpress.com/express-yourself-recipe-contest-2025 and follow Fresh Express on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube and X.

Open to U.S. residents 18+. Contest runs April 14 – June 1, 2025. Enter by posting a photo or video of your salad creation using #ExpressYourselfContest on Instagram, or by uploading it at https://www.freshexpress.com/express-yourself-recipe-contest-2025. Limit one entry per person per day with unique content. Prizes include Fresh Express salad coupons, gift cards, and more. Winners selected via random drawing. Full rules and prize details at the contest site. Sponsor: Fresh Express, Inc., 4757 The Grove Road, Windermere, FL 34768.

About Fresh Express®

Fresh Express® is the brand leader in Value Added Salads and is dedicated to providing consumers with healthy, convenient ready-to-eat salads, leafy greens, vegetables and fruits. With the invention of its special Keep Crisp® bag in the 1980s, Fresh Express pioneered the retail packaged salad category and was the first to make them available to grocery stores nationwide. Today, Fresh Express fresh salads come in more than 100 different varieties offering exciting new flavors and convenient new ways to meet the daily dietary requirements for both conventional and organic fresh produce. More than 14 million consumers each week enjoy healthy, convenient ready-to-eat Fresh Express salads, spinach and vegetables. For more information, visit www.FreshExpress.com.