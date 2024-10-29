Fresh Express is Voluntarily Recalling a Limited Number of Gourmet Café Chicken Caesar Salad Bowls

Fresh Express Deli, Produce October 29, 2024

Salinas, CA — Fresh Express is voluntarily recalling a limited number of Gourmet Café Chicken Caesar Salad Bowls due to the inclusion of recalled chicken items from BrucePac, an outside ingredient supplier. The BrucePac recall is due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The fresh vegetable components are not impacted by this recall.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The salad bowls were distributed in the following states: CA, LA, TX, WA.

Fresh Express is no longer using chicken ingredients from the ingredient supplier’s (BrucePac) impacted facility and we will not do so until the USDA has inspected and given its approval for the facility to operate.

Consumers who have purchased these salad bowls should not eat any part and should discard them instead. For more information or to obtain a refund consumers may contact the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472 during the hours of 8am to 7pm Eastern time. Refunds are also available where purchased.

Fresh Express Salad Bowls Containing BrucePac Chicken Items Recalled:

Name of ProductOuncesUPCPackage CodeUse-By-DateUS Distribution States
Fresh Express
Gourmet Café
Chicken Caesar		5.75 oz071279565620S281
S282
S285
S288		10/26/2024
10/27/2024
10/30/2024
11/2/2024		CA, LA, TX, WA

Related Articles

Produce

Fresh Express Abandons Proposed Acquisition of Dole’s Packaged Salad Business in Response to Antitrust Division’s Concerns

U.S. Department of Justice Produce March 28, 2024

Fresh Express Acquisition LLC’s, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chiquita Holdings Limited (Chiquita), announced its decision to abandon its proposed $308 million acquisition of Dole plc’s Fresh Vegetables division. The abandonment comes in response to the department’s concerns about competition in the packaged salad market.