Fresh Farms Welcomes Josh Acuña to Drive Sales and Innovation

RIO RICO, AZ — Fresh Farms is excited to welcome Josh Acuña to its sales team, bringing fresh energy and a love for quality produce. With a passion for fresh grapes, he is ready to make a difference as we head into the upcoming grape season.

“I’m thrilled to join a family-owned business with such a rich history. Plus, who wouldn’t want to work with the famous Cotton Candy Grape?” said Josh Acuña. “I believe in the power of fresh produce to bring people together, and I can’t wait to support our sales team and work together to find new market opportunities.”

With plans to refresh their knowledge of table grapes, Josh is eager to build strong relationships with both existing and new retailers. “My goal is to streamline our strategies and boost sales efforts. By encouraging open communication and brainstorming, I believe we can ensure our customers get the best products available,” he added.

Acuña also envisions enhancing the grape supply chain through collaboration and technology, aiming to reduce waste and ensure our grapes are as fresh as possible for consumers. Additionally, they see exciting opportunities to work with the Molina Family on sustainable farming practices and innovative new grape varieties.

As Fresh Farms looks forward to a successful grape season, his experience and ideas will be key in representing the Molina Family grapes and expanding distribution.

Congratulations to Josh Acuña on this new role!