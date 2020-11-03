Fresh From Texas, LLC Announces Multi-Million Dollar Expansion Through Acquisition of Manufacturing Plant of Austin-Based Veggie Noodle Company

San Antonio – Fresh From Texas, LLC (dba Fresh Texas) a San Antonio-based business in partnership with Texas Next Capital has acquired the manufacturing plant of Austin-based Veggie Noodle Company (dba CeCe’s Veggie Noodles), located in Austin, TX.

The purchase of the manufacturing facility increases Fresh Texas’ production capacity enabling continued expansion into new avenues for growth in the refrigerated, premium product lines of high-quality, hand-crafted plant-based meal solutions. As part of the agreement, Fresh Texas will continue to produce the unique, delicious, and consumer favorite CeCe’s varieties of spiralized vegetables in the Austin facility.

The integration will take place over the next month and customers and suppliers will continue to operate as usual with no service or supply disruptions. All ninety Austin employees will be retained with a plan in place to bring more jobs to the Austin facility with an expanded production schedule.

“Fresh Texas has seen significant growth with increased product innovation activity and the growing consumer interest in healthful eating. The Austin facility is a state-of-the-art operation that complements our San Antonio campus,” commented Judy Clark, CEO of Fresh Texas. “We look forward to working with the team in Austin and increasing the production within the facility.”

Mason Arnold, Founder of CeCe’s Veggie Noodles says: “The sale of our manufacturing assets will allow us to incorporate our noodle expertise into more diverse operations and expand our capabilities under the Cece’s brand. We look forward to partnering with Fresh Texas on future innovation and the continued manufacturing of high-quality organic Cece’s product line.”

Over the past twenty years, Fresh Texas’ hallmark has been the ability to grow through new-to-market products. With recently launched zucchini noodle salads and vegetarian meal solutions, Fresh Texas continues to expand and meet the needs of the evolving consumer.

About Fresh Texas

San Antonio-based Fresh Texas brings old-world craftsmanship to new world applications for fresh, high quality, value-added produce solutions. The company has an ever-growing portfolio of plant-based meal solutions, delicately placed fruit for snacking, and pre-cut veggies that contribute to delicious, healthful meals in minutes. Fresh Texas’ culinary team creates products that delight retailers, chefs, and consumers alike. Learn more about Fresh Texas, at www.FreshTX.com.

About Texas Next Capital

Texas Next Capital (www.texasnextcapital.com) is a private equity partnership of family offices and business leaders across the state focused on building Texas companies with Texas capital using the local resources and experience of its statewide network of partners.