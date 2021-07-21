Fresh Innovations California, LLC Celebrates Their Employees with Annual Luncheon

On Wednesday, June 30th, 2021, Fresh Innovations California, LLC hosted their annual employee luncheon. At the luncheon they recognized 14 employees who have been with the company for five to over 25 years of continuous service. Each employee received an award of recognition and a gift commemorating their service.

In an effort to ensure a better work-life balance for the employees of Fresh Innovations California CEO, Tim Stejskal, also announced the following new initiatives for their employees; all temporary agency employees who work at Fresh Innovations will be getting six paid holidays per year, up from zero in the past. It was also announced that by the end of the year the majority of the hourly employee base, whom are all currently above minimum wage, will be receiving a pay increase during these very challenging COVID times. Lastly, it was announced starting in 2022, all hourly temporary agency employees will have the opportunity to accrue for vacation based on hourly service.

Tim stated, “Our employee base is important to us as a company, and we have been working to ensure we do the correct things for our employees.”

Based in Stockton, CA, Fresh Innovations California, LLC processes fresh fruit into convenient, ready-to-eat products. The company supplies schools, food service, and retailers across the country.