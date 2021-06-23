Fresh Innovations California, LLC Hires Greg Taylor as Their New Senior Vice President Sales, Marketing and Innovation

Fresh Innovations California, LLC has hired Greg Taylor as their new Senior Vice President Sales, Marketing, and Innovation. Greg has over 30 years of experience in representing numerous consumer packaged goods companies. Prior to joining Fresh Innovations, Greg worked for Dole Fresh Vegetables for 21 years, most recently as the Vice President Value Added Sales, North America.

Greg will be overseeing the sales, marketing, and innovation for Fresh Innovations California. His vast knowledge of the sales landscape across North America coupled with his years of working with innovation and marketing will propel the organization to new heights. “We are pleased to have Greg on board and are excited about all that he has already contributed to our team,” commented Imelda Fernandez, HR Generalist and Safety Administrator.

Greg is excited to join and said, “Fresh Innovations is a dynamic, flexible company that operates in multiple channels of trade focused on providing our customers and consumers quality innovative products and unparalleled customer service.”

Based in Stockton, CA, Fresh Innovations California, LLC processes fresh fruit into convenient, ready-to-eat products. The company supplies schools, food service, and retailers across the country. For media inquiries please visit www.fresh–innovations.com