Fresh Innovations California, LLC Hosts COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Corporate Headquarters for Employees and local Community

On Friday April 16th, 2021 Fresh Innovations California, LLC hosted a COVID-19 Vaccine clinic at their headquarters located in Stockton, California. They partnered with GKN Rx Pharmacy Inc to deliver the Pfizer vaccine. Beginning April 15, 2021, every Californian age 16 and older became eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. The Fresh Innovations COVID-19 vaccine clinic was open to all their employees and their families and friends. Fresh Innovations wanted to make the vaccine conveniently accessible to their employees. To encourage employees to get the vaccine, all hourly employees who chose to receive the vaccine were given 2 hours of additional pay. The clinic was successful, and 100 people were able to get vaccinated on Friday. The second dosage of the vaccine will be May 7th.

Imelda Fernandez, HR Generalist and Safety Administrator at Fresh Innovations said, “as an essential business we were fortunate to partner with GKN Rx Pharmacy to have a COVID vaccine clinic, giving our employees the opportunity to be vaccinated at their workplace. The process of scheduling this clinic was a breeze and the staff was amazing to work with. The convenience of having this clinic on-site helped us vaccinate 100 people, including employees and their family and friends. It is important to us as an organization to do our part for the

community during this pandemic.”

Keeping their employees healthy and safe has been a top priority this past year for Fresh Innovations. The company has required face masks for all employees and visitors to the facility as well as temperature checks at the gate upon entry. Social distancing guidelines have been implemented throughout all workspaces and plexiglass partitions have been added to break areas. They have also increased their cleaning in high touch common areas such as stairwell railings and doorknobs by having dedicated team members sanitize surfaces every two hours and fogging sanitation services were also used twice a week.

Based in Stockton, CA, Fresh Innovations California, LLC processes fresh fruit into convenient, ready-to-eat packaging for the consumer. The company supplies schools, food service, and retailers across the country.

www.fresh-innovations.com