Fresh Inset and Interoc Sign Exclusive Partnership to Bring Vidre+ to Peru

Warsaw – Fresh Inset, the provider of Vidre+™ Complex, is partnering with Interoc to expand its presence in Peru. Interoc, a leading agricultural distributor in Latin America, will introduce Vidre+™ to local growers. This exclusive partnership aims to reduce food waste and extend the shelf life of fresh produce in the region.

Vidre+™, Fresh Inset’s groundbreaking active packaging technology, helps prevent ethylene damage, slows the ripening process, and extends the freshness of fruits and vegetables. The technology, which has now been officially registered in Peru, will be exclusively distributed in sticker format by Interoc, with potential future expansions into packaging solutions.

“Partnering with Interoc is a significant step in our mission to deliver sustainable, high-impact solutions to the fresh produce industry,” said Krzysztof Czaplicki, Chief Strategy Officer at Fresh Inset.

“A huge milestone in our regional development, with their deep market expertise and extensive distribution network, we are confident that Peruvian growers will quickly adopt Vidre+™ and see tangible benefits in both product quality and export potential”, commented Juan Llauró, Chief Marketing Officer at Fresh Inset.

Interoc, a leader in crop protection and seed distribution, will handle the sales, distribution, and importation of Vidre+™ stickers across Peru. This partnership is set to benefit key export crops such as limes, avocados, blueberries, and table grapes—helping Peruvian producers maintain product quality over long distances and reach global markets, including Europe and the Far East.

“At Interoc, we are committed to bringing the most advanced solutions to the agricultural sector,” said Fernando De La Punte, Executive VP at Interoc S.A. “Vidre+™ is a game-changer for Peruvian growers, allowing them to reduce waste, improve efficiency, and increase the value of their exports. We are excited to be the exclusive distributor of this innovative technology.”

The first commercial applications of Vidre+™ in Peru are already underway, with growers and exporters actively benefiting from its ability to preserve freshness throughout the supply chain.

Fresh Inset and Interoc look forward to working together to support the agricultural industry in Peru and continue driving innovations in post-harvest technology.

For more information on Fresh Inset’s innovations, visit www.freshinset.com.

For more information about Interoc, visit www.interoc.biz.

About Fresh Inset

Fresh Inset S.A. (joint-stock company) is a food- tech from Toruń, Poland founded in 2017 by scientists from Synthex Technologies and developed by an international team that consists of a group of experienced scientists, agronomists, engineers, packaging sector experts, and IP lawyers around the globe, in such countries as the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Peru, and Poland. The company has developed and patented a unique Vidre+™TM technology for extending the freshness of harvested fruit, vegetables, and flowers. The Company’s product has been patented in more than 50 countries. Fresh Inset is a member of the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) and Greentown Labs.

Vidre+™TM is the breakthrough next-generation application of 1-MCP technology, which exponentially expands the benefits of produce preservation by mitigating the effects of ethylene. The research conducted on 5 continents proves that the technology works on various crops and varieties from avocados to grapes, limes, pears, tomatoes, peppers, and many more. Vidre+™ brings a timed and gradual release mechanism that allows produce to be treated by 1-MCP directly in packaging, eliminating the need for a 24-hour application in a sealed storage room or air-tight containers. Available as coated stickers, labels, and films, the technology enables the use of 1-MCP on all produce and opens up types of produce that are known to respond to 1-MCP, but have not received the benefit due to the application limitations of 1st generation of 1-MCP products (which have immediate release and need to be applied in airtight storage for 24 hours or airtight packaging).