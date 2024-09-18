Fresh on the Shelves: Sprouts Farmers Market to Feature AUTUMNCRISP Grapes Beginning this Fall

Bakersfield, California – Sun World International launches its freshest retail partnership to bring AUTUMNCRISP® grapes to select Sprouts®Farmers Markets this fall in California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Washington, Colorado and New Mexico.

As part of their ongoing commitment and investment to their licensee community and retail partners, Sun World International is collaborating with Sprouts to drive shopper excitement around AUTUMNCRISP® grapes through a robust omnichannel marketing campaign.

“We are proud to partner with Sun World International to offer our Sprouts customers fresh, peak-season produce, including this unique grape variety,” said Meghan Diaz, senior director of local produce for Sprouts. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering delicious, fresh, local produce to the communities we serve.”

Sprouts Farmers Market is one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States.

Just over a year ago, Sun World launched AUTUMNCRISP® as the first globally branded table grape available year-round with a global marketing campaign to drive awareness and trial for the exceptionally juicy and irresistibly crisp green grape.

“Fresh, juicy and vibrant AUTUMNCRISP® grapes are hitting Sprouts produce shelves as the air turns cool and crisp signaling the beginning of fall,” said Elena Hernandez, director of global marketing insights at Sun World International. “We’re thrilled to continue working closely with our valued retail partners such as Sprouts to promote the grape category and our amazing grape brands. We value Sprouts’ support in bringing AUTUMNCRISP® grapes to more consumers.”

The Sprouts partnership will feature bright, engaging AUTUMNCRISP® branded store displays, influencer collaboration and other integrated marketing efforts to drive shoppers into Sprouts stores to experience this amazing grape variety while they’re at the peak of the season.

Ready to taste and learn more? Explore AUTUMNCRISP® on Instagram and TikTok at @autumncrispgrapes online at AUTUMNCRISPGrapes.com.

About Sun World International

Sun World International is a global variety development and licensing business. The California-based company has a global network of licensed growers and marketers and maintains offices in the United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Israel and South Africa. In 2023, Sun World launched a global marketing campaign for its iconic AUTUMNCRISP® brand seedless green grapes. This effort, anticipated to be the largest ever for a branded grape, is designed to drive demand and increase revenue for the company’s international network of licensees. More information about Sun World is available at sun-world.com.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant based and gluten free. Headquartered in Phoenix and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 32,000 team members and more than 415 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com