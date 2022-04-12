Fresh Produce Companies: Abbott’s Border Truck Inspections are Destroying Our Business

MISSION, Texas – The president and CEO of the Texas International Produce Association says the fresh produce industry could be decimated by Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest border security policies.

Abbott recently announced the Department of Public Safety would start inspecting trucks coming into Texas from Mexico, even though they have already been inspected by U.S. Customs & Border Protection.

“This is destroying our business and the reputation of Texas. I foresee companies making plans to move their business to New Mexico and Arizona,” said Dante L. Galeazzi, on behalf of TIPA, in a letter to Abbott. TIPA is headquartered in Mission, Texas.

