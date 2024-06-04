Fresh Start Produce Sales Initiates Recall of Whole Cucumbers Because of Possible Health Risk

Fresh Start Produce Sales Produce June 4, 2024

Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. of Delray, Florida, is recalling whole cucumbers shipped to certain states from May 17th through May 21st, 2024, due to the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled cucumbers were shipped in bulk cartons from May 17th through May 21st, 2024, directly to retail distribution centers, wholesalers, and food service distributors in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The recalled cucumbers are dark green, approximately 1.5 – 2.0 inches in diameter, and 5-9 inches long. Mini cucumbers and English cucumbers are not included in this recall.

The recall was initiated after the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture informed the company that a product sample tested positive for the bacteria. The FDA is conducting whole genome sequencing to determine if this sample is related to an ongoing Salmonella outbreak investigation.

CONSUMER ACTIONS:
Although these cucumbers are unlikely in the marketplace, anyone with the recalled product should not consume it and should destroy and discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers should check with their retailer or place of purchase to determine whether the recalled cucumbers were sold where they shop.

Consumers with additional questions may contact the company at 1-888-364-2993, M-F, 8:00 a.m.—5:00 p.m. EDT.

Fresh Start Produce Sales has notified customers who received the recalled product directly from the company and requested that they remove it from commerce. We have also asked our direct customers to notify their customers of this recall. Fresh Start Produce Sales is issuing this press release and keeping the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) informed of its recall process to ensure that consumers are properly alerted.

