Fresh Taste Produce Remembers CEO Sal Sarraino

HALTON HILLS — Fresh Taste Produce announces the passing of our CEO, Sal Sarraino, on September 24, 2024. Sal was a visionary leader, mentor, confidante, beloved colleague, and a critical component of the produce industry at large.

As the driving force behind Fresh Taste Produce, and an authority in the fresh produce industry, Sal Sarraino fostered conducive environments for innovation and collaboration. His unwavering commitment to excellence and dedication to our mission has left an indelible mark on our organization and the entire industry.

One of Sal’s many great accomplishments was the strength of the leadership team he built, and their knowledge of the complex international infrastructure he constructed. Sal Sarraino created a team which will now be spearheaded by his two sons, Julian Sarraino and Christian Sarraino. The team is highly motivated and committed to honor his legacy which has been built on hard work.

Due to Sal’s tremendous involvement in, and impact upon, the fresh produce industry and beyond, we have received an overwhelming amount of support. The outreach spans from coast to coast in Canada, and to more than 50 countries around the world.

The Sarraino Family is so grateful for all of your love, generosity, stories, memories, and genuine appreciation for this exceptional man. Details of a memorial will be shared at a later time.

About Fresh Taste Produce Ltd.

Fresh Taste Produce is a North American fresh produce importer, packer, grower and distributor with specialized facilities across the continent. With an extensive infrastructure of international partnerships that have been built over generations, Fresh Taste provides commercial and independent partners with the full spectrum of the highest quality fruit and vegetables from around the world, year-round.

