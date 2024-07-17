FreshDirect Launches “Fresh Week” in Celebration of 22 Years of Supporting Local Farmers, Highlighting NYC Economic Impact

BRONX, NY – FreshDirect, the pioneer of online grocery shopping and fresh food delivery, is thrilled to introduce ‘Fresh Week’, a week-long celebration of 22 years of changing the NYC food system with its farm-to-kitchen model.

FreshDirect offers a variety of products, from farm-fresh produce and high-quality proteins to prepared meals and pantry staples. The company’s expert merchants work directly with local farmers, fishermen, growers, distillers, and food manufacturers to deliver products right to the customer’s doorstep, cutting the grocery store supply-chain time in half and delivering food that is up to 7 days fresher than the grocery store.

Fresh Week will kick off on July 22nd with an event at FreshDirect’s Bronx headquarters, featuring a free farmer’s market celebration for the local community. Throughout the week, the company will honor its loyal customers with a variety of promotions and a special sweepstakes as a token of appreciation for their commitment for choosing to shop fresh and local.

Additionally, as part of Fresh Week, the company will debut its inaugural ’22 Years of Fresh’ Economic Impact Report. FreshDirect has gathered data on how customer orders have affected local farmers, jobs, and sustainability efforts over the past two decades, and plans to report on this progress annually moving forward.

Economic Impact Data Highlights:

Local Employment

· 89% of FreshDirect employees live in the 5 boroughs, with the Bronx being the most dominant. The intentional focus on local hiring strengthens community ties and supports the local NYC economy.

Community Contributions

· FreshDirect has donated a lifetime total of 24 million pounds of food to City Harvest, making them the third-largest donor in New York.

· These donations have saved approximately 7 million kg of CO2 from the atmosphere, equivalent to the CO2 absorbed by 300,000 trees in a year.

· Over the past 10 years, FreshDirect has donated over 1,000 turkeys annually, ensuring families in need have a festive meal.

Food Waste Management

· FreshDirect has diverted 2,465,575 lbs of food waste since partnering with Divert, reducing CO2 emissions equivalent to 21,000 cars taken off the road.

· In 2023 alone, FreshDirect turned 667 US tons of food waste into eco-fuel in partnership with Divert, preventing 25 US tons of methane emissions from escaping into the atmosphere.

· 829 US tons of food waste were recycled in 2023, three times less than the average grocery store, showing our commitment to environmental stewardship.

Sourcing

· FreshDirect has supported 682 local farms and 824 local small businesses, helping to sustain the backbone of the food supply chain.

· Over the past 22 years, FreshDirect has generated over $2 billion in sales for local brands, businesses, and farms, fueling the local economy.

· Nationally, FreshDirect has supported 3,675 family-owned farms, ensuring the vitality and sustainability of agriculture across the country.

To view the full report, please click here.

About FreshDirect: FreshDirect, the online grocery shopping pioneer and a leader in the digital grocery delivery space, is committed to delivering the highest quality, freshest food. Founded in 2002, FreshDirect’s expert merchant team works directly with growers, producers, and local food innovators to deliver food treasures and everyday grocery needs directly to your door. Part of the Getir family, FreshDirect is headquartered in the Bronx, NY and provides service to the greater New York tri-state area.