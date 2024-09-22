Freshfel Europe and its Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Interbranch Members Urge for a Strong European Promotion Policy

As the European Parliament’s different Committees review the European 2025 budget under the Multiannual financial framework, Freshfel Europe and its Fruit and Vegetables Interbranch Organizations reiterate the crucial role of a well-funded promotion policy and other related instruments to efficiently stimulate fresh produce consumption. An efficient promotion policy is essential in challenging times and is critical for a successful shift towards a plant diet and securing the objective of the Green Deal and the Farm to Fork Strategy.

Freshfel Europe and its Fruit and Vegetables Interbranch Organizations are reiterating the crucial role of a well-funded promotion policy and other related instruments to efficiently stimulate fresh produce consumption. In this respect, the European Commission’s decision from last spring to disproportionately decrease the promotion budget line for Multi programmes was a completely incoherent move.

Laurent Granding, Chairman of Freshfel Europe’s Interbranch division and President of Interfel stated: “We welcome the many amendments proposed by the COMAGRI members of the European Parliament opposing the Commission’s proposed budget cut. The amendments also highlighted that the funding for Multi programmes should not only be restored but significantly increased. Organizations from the fresh produce sector have repeatedly shown a strong and growing interest in participating in Multi programme projects across all EU Member States, with a 52% increase in applications between 2023 and 2024. The Commission itself was also encouraging the sector to embark on those projects. ”

The consumption level for fruit and vegetables is still well below the WHO minimum recommendation of 400 g/day/capita, with the latest EU average consumption figures dropping to 350 g/day/capita. Most worryingly, the intake levels among Gen Z and Millennials are considerably lower.

Mr Grandin added: “It is equally important that the European Parliament underlines the need to stimulate consumption among the youngest, which constitute the consumers of the future and are today among the weakest consumers. The Parliament’s recommendations to reinforce the efficiency of the fruit and vegetables distribution scheme in schools as well as its related education programme is an important message for the European Commission for its upcoming priorities. Reaching these objectives implies increased funding. ”

As a new legislative term is about to start, it is important that the Commission work programme avoids the mistakes, the lack of coherence, and the ambiguity of the previous policy governance. Philippe Binard, General Delegate of Freshfel Europe commented:

“Fruit and vegetables play a vital role towards a more sustainable and healthy diet in line with the EU’s ambition to shift consumer attitudes towards a plant diet, recognising the low environmental impact of fruit and vegetables and the unique health benefits of fresh produce. Regretfully, the last legislative term failed to take the necessary steps to guarantee such a transition and a shift towards healthier food habits, with the risk of favouring ultra-processed plant-based products instead of an actual plant diet based on fruit and vegetables, which can be consumed raw or with minimal processing. ”

The recent recommendations of the report on the Strategic Dialogue on the Future Agriculture highlighted the importance of a greener plant diet, in which fruit and vegetables play a key role. Freshfel Europe President Salvo Laudani took the opportunity to underline this new opportunity:

“The Commission should remove obstacles that prevent stimulating fresh fruit and vegetable consumption as an essential part of the diet for Europeans. From the last legislative terms, these hurdles included unnecessary red tape, added costs, and complex and unnecessary requirements. Several policy initiatives such as plant protection, packaging, or labelling negatively impacted the freshness, convenience, quality, and marketing of fresh produce, and also damaged the attractiveness and competitiveness of fresh fruit and vegetables in the overall food assortments. These excessive restrictions against fruits and vegetables should be replaced by positive discrimination.”

Freshfel Europe calls on decision-makers to reinforce the position of fruit and vegetables at the centre of a healthy and affordable diet. This shift would benefit the health of EU citizens and the environment alike. As a first significant step, Freshfel Europe calls on the Commission, in consultation with the Council and Parliament, to reverse the budgetary cuts impacting fresh produce promotion. With food security and productivity issues coming to the fore, the EU must during the upcoming legislative term further and more strongly support the essential fruit and vegetable sector, in addition to protecting its competitiveness and resilience in challenging times.

