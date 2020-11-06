Freshfel Europe Representative Simona Rubbi Elected Chair Of European Commission CDG On Quality & Promotion

Today Freshfel Europe representative Simona Rubbi (CSO, Italy) was elected Chair of the European Commission Civil Dialogue Group (CDG) on Quality and Promotion. Freshfel Europe welcomes the appointment and is committed to driving the CDG agenda during Ms. Rubbi’s one-year chairmanship. Upcoming important topics for the CDG under the Farm to Fork Strategy will include the reassessment of the PGI-PDO policy, food fraud and the muchanticipated review of the EU promotion policy.

Freshfel Europe warmly welcomes the election of its representative Ms. Simona Rubbi (CSO, Italy) as Chair of the European Commission CDG on Quality and Promotion. Ms Rubbi’s new appointment follows her role as Vice-Chair for the CDG over the last two years. Commenting on Ms. Rubbi’s election this morning, Freshfel Europe General Delegate confirmed that, “During Ms. Rubbi’s chairmanship Freshfel Europe will be committed to driving the CDG agenda to focus on important issues under the European Commission’s Farm to Fork Strategy. Among the priority topics to be discussed in the CDG meetings will be the reassessment of the PGI-PDO policy, food fraud and in particular the review of the EU promotion policy”. Ms. Rubbi affirmed that, “During my mandate representing Freshfel Europe and CSO Italy, I will strive to ensure constructive discussions amongst stakeholders on upcoming promotion and quality priorities so that the CDG can continue its positive work alongside European Commission officials”.

Promotion policy is particularly important for the fruit and vegetable sector and represents an efficient tool for advocacy for the many assets of fresh fruit and vegetables. In recent months during the COVID-19 pandemic the health benefits of fresh fruit and vegetables has been brought to closer attention, and the Farm to Fork Strategy focusing on sustainable production and consumption also presents a great opportunity for the sector to stimulate consumption levels.

The CDG on Quality and Promotion is a platform for dialogue organised under the competence of the European Commission’s DG AGRI. Held three times per year, the CDG facilitates discussion between stakeholders on matters relating to quality and promotion. In addition to this Chair, Freshfel Europe currently holds the Chair for the CDG on Horticulture for the section on Fruit and Vegetables. This chairmanship is held by Freshfel Europe’s representative Mr. José Antonio Garcia Fernandez (Ailimpo, Spain). ENDS

