FreshSummit in Sight For California Avocado Commission

IRVINE, Calif. – The California Avocado Commission (CAC) has supported the Produce Marketing Association (PMA) for more than four decades. This year the Commission continues that support as a platinum sponsor of the #Fresh Summit online event. CAC director trade affairs, Angela Fraser, is serving as co-chair of the Fresh Summit Committee. Fraser is a certified trade show marketer and has spearheaded the Commission’s convention planning for 20 years.

CAC’s Fresh Summit “Marketplace”, PMA’s solution for how exhibitors can showcase their products and services online rather than via an exhibit booth, will include informational videos, product demonstrations and advertising highlights, as well as product information. During the official show days of October 13-15, as well as during the extended show days through November 13, Commission team members will monitor the #FreshSummit platform and mobile app to engage with attendees who make contact.

“We invite customers and potential customers of California avocados to use the platform and request meetings with Commission representatives to discuss next year’s crop as well as the customized programs we can develop,” said CAC vice president marketing, Jan DeLyser.

During Fresh Summit DeLyser will give a 15-minute live presentation titled “California Avocado Industry Update”. Interested Fresh Summit attendees can view the live presentation on October 13 at 10:00 a.m. PDT.

On October 14 at 10:00 a.m. PDT, Commission retail marketing directors Dave Anderson and Carolyn Becker will discuss “Evolving Opportunities in Avocado Promotions”, informed by learnings from avocado sales and promotion data.

Information about how to join CAC’s virtual presentations can be found at bit.ly/CAC-Fresh-Summit-2020.

In addition to customer meetings, the Commission looks forward to engaging with colleagues including the trade media, other marketing organizations and students, just like a traditional convention and expo.

“While our team will certainly miss the in-person interaction of the conventional Fresh Summit event, we are looking forward to meeting with customers and colleagues and learning from the speakers and general sessions,” said DeLyser.

