Freshway Foods Names Melissa Olsen New Vice President of Sales

Sidney, Ohio – Freshway Foods announces Melissa Olsen will replace Dan Purdy as Vice President of Sales starting January 2025. In her new role, Olsen will focus on growing strategic partnerships and pursuing new opportunities for sustained company growth.

Before joining Freshway Foods as Regional Sales Manager in 2006, Olsen gained experience working at both Premier Produce One and Pro*Act. In 2009 she was promoted to Director of National Accounts, working under Purdy’s sales leadership, and together they have been focused on building national foodservice and retail accounts, produce specialist and broadline business. In addition to providing solutions and managing program business, Olsen has also led Freshway Foods’ marketing efforts over the last few years. In addition to her 18-year track record at Freshway, Olsen has also served the industry in various volunteer roles during her tenure. She is a member of International Fresh Produce Association’s (IFPA) Leadership Class 22 and currently serves on the IFPA Fresh-cut Board.

“Melissa’s leadership has not only landed major national account business for Freshway Foods, but she has also continued to nurture and strengthen those relationships through difficult industry times and customer leadership changes,” said Devon Beer, President and COO of Freshway Foods.

“We have a talented team, and I look forward to working with them more closely to drive growth and nurture a strong customer centric focus,” said Olsen.

Following the January transition, Purdy will continue to work on business development for Freshway Foods.

“Dan led Freshway’s efforts to gain national and regional chain business in 1995 and has had a steady hand in building the business we have today,” said Beer. “Dan is a produce lifer, and his vast produce knowledge continues to help Freshway Foods navigate the ever changing fresh-cut landscape to position us for future growth and success. We look forward to his continued contributions as he steps away from managing the team. Dan will continue working on new business and supporting both old and new customer relationships.”

For additional information about Freshway Foods, please visit www.freshwayfoods.com or follow Freshway Foods on LinkedIn.