FreshXperts Team Expands Adding a Big Industry Personality

FreshXperts is delighted to welcome its newest team member, Dan Avakian, to the group of expert produce industry consultants. Dan Avakian is well regarded in the fresh produce industry throughout the San Francisco Bay Area for his expertise in retail merchandising, quality assurance, operations, foodservice and much more. Dan’s passion for produce began in 1976 when he started working at an open-air produce market in Alameda, CA. His mentor in the business was 50-year veteran Frank Marchi.

Dan worked at the market for more than 9 years and then moved on to a supermarket chain in 1985. There, he worked as a produce manager by day and moonlighted as Rock Jock on KCFM Radio in the Bay area. Naturally, his love for broadcasting, production, voiceovers, and music of many genres urged him to share his vast record collection with his listeners.

In 2006, Dan established Dan’s Fresh Produce, a retail-wholesale market at the same location where he started in the mid-1970s. His commitment to local and small family farms became his signature tagline “It’s Like a Farmer’s Market Every Day!” The market quickly became a popular destination for families, foodies, gourmands, local chefs and everyday shoppers in the community and its surrounding areas. Winning many awards and recognitions including Best Produce Market in the Bay Area several years in a row by Bay Area A-List. In 2019 Dan brought on a business partner who also has an extensive produce background and turned all operations over to him. “I feel confident with the commitment that Chuy has to carry on the tradition and standards that the Marchi family and I have extended over the decades.” Dan said in a recent interview.

FreshXperts is thrilled to have Dan join the team; his over 43 years of expertise and experience in the industry is going to be nothing but beneficial.

Today, Dan focuses on sharing the joys of fresh fruits and vegetables. Using his television and radio experience, he creates videos promoting fresh produce on his YouTube Channel, websites, social media and live events, as well as consulting in several fields of the fresh produce industry.

Anthony Totta, founder of FreshXperts, said; “Dan has tremendous experience in the fresh food industry and has an entrepreneurial spirit unmatched. Dan expands FreshXperts consulting offerings by with a skill set that is highly complementary with the other member of our team.”

Avakian said, “The decision to join FreshXperts was an easy one for me. After learning more about the group and speaking to many of the consultant members, many of who I know well, I decided it would be a great fit not only for me but my business and family. Our value alignment and the collection of complimentary experience of the other members of the team make perfect sense.” Avakian continued, “I am proud to be joining a consortium of experts that share my broad-based experience to create bottom line results for our clients.”

FreshXperts operates on the premise that collaboration with their team of professionals produces value for their clients, thus offering deeper, more comprehensive consulting services that produce outstanding results and ROI.

About FreshXperts

The FreshXperts are produce industry consultants with specific areas of expertise who have banded together to offer clients a broad range of solutions in mergers and acquisitions, operations, marketing, sales, merchandising, governance, strategic planning, supply chain (including cool chain), e-commerce, social media, online, and more. Each FreshXpert has been thoroughly vetted and adheres to the FreshXperts Code of Ethics.

Our reputation for honesty, trust, and fairness in the produce industry has been established over the years and will continue to be preserved during all consulting activities. The FreshXperts are always interested in adding new expertise to the group.