Freska Produce Announces Completion of 3 Ripening Rooms in its Oxnard, CA Location for Mangos and Avocados

Oxnard, CA — Freska Produce International announced that it has completed the construction of 3 ripening rooms at its Oxnard CA Facility for use with Mangos and Avocados. “These Ripening rooms are state of the art and will benefit our end users” says Jesus “Chuy” Loza of Freska Produce.

One of the largest Mango Shippers in the US has just completed 3 ripening Rooms capable of ripening 3 loads simultaneously will be ready to go by end of week in Oxnard CA. The rooms completed in January 2022 are state of the art ripening rooms using Thermal Tech Ripening technology capable of ripening the companies Mangos and Avocados. “With the request of our retail partners asking for ripening capabilities we went ahead planned this addition to our facility a couple years ago says Tom Hall, Freska Sales manager and Partner. “This will allow us to provide ripened fruit to any of our customers within 48 hours and something we are looking forward to offering more customers down the road on both Avocados and Mangos.”

Founded in 2004 with many years combined industry experience Freska Produce International, LLC was established with the sole purpose of sourcing the freshest mangos from around the world. We are the mango leaders in the markets of the USA, Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

