Freska Produce International Invites Retail Buyers to Capitalize on Peak Mango and Avocado Season

Oxnard, CA — Freska Produce International is entering the most exciting part of the produce calendar with promotable volumes of fresh mangos, peak California avocados, and a growing lineup of tropical innovations. Retail buyers are encouraged to take advantage of these timely opportunities for Easter, Cinco de Mayo, and summer promotions.

Freska’s mango season out of Mexico is now in full swing, featuring Tommy Atkins, and Ataulfo varieties—all known for vibrant color, consumer-friendly flavor profiles, and strong shelf performance. The company is emphasizing high-volume retail promotions for key spring and summer holidays.

“This is a crucial time for mango sales, and we’ve got the supply, quality, and variety that retail buyers are looking for,” said Jesus “Chuy” Loza, Managing Member at Freska. “With consistent arrivals of all major varieties, buyers can plan impactful, high-velocity promotions with confidence.”

To complement the fresh category, Freska is also rolling out dried mangos from Mexico—a shelf-stable, healthy snack alternative that brings versatility to retail sets and merchandising plans.

Promotable California Avocados with New Sizing Technology

Freska is also in peak production of California avocados, supported by the company’s recent investment in a state-of-the-art sizer. This new technology enables Freska to deliver customized sizing specifications, ensuring retail buyers have the consistency they need to support ad campaigns and in-store displays. Freska also can bag Avocados to your specifications.

“Our new sizer takes the guesswork out of avocado planning,” added Loza. “It allows us to meet buyer specs with precision and back it up with promotable volumes.”

Freska will enhance its Spring-Summer avocado program with Peruvian avocados, also distributed from its Oxnard, CA facility. Utilizing advanced ripening rooms, Freska ensures avocados reach peak ripeness for a consistently ready-to-eat experience. Freska also offers year round Avocados out of Mexico.

Year-Round Dragonfruit Program Launches

Freska is also proud to announce a new year-round Dragonfruit program sourced from Ecuador. As consumer interest in exotic and health-forward fruits continues to grow, this addition provides retail buyers with reliable, 12-month supply to support ongoing merchandising and cross-promotional opportunities.

“Dragonfruit has moved from a specialty item to a core part of the tropical set for many retailers,” said Loza. “With year-round availability, buyers can now plan long-term strategies with both red and yellow flesh dragonfruit rather than seasonal one-offs.”

Ready to Support Retail Growth

Whether it’s fresh mangos for grilling season, consistent California avocados, or innovative tropicals like dried mango and Dragonfruit, Freska Produce International is committed to supporting retail buyers with high-quality products, promotable volumes, and category expertise.

For more information on current programs or to speak with a Freska sales representative, visit www.freskaproduce.com or contact the sales team at (805) 650-1040.