Fresno Agricultural Companies Help Boost K-9 Campaign

(Fresno County, CA) Maxco Supply Inc. and SunWest Fruit Company are collectively pledging $15,000 to help kick off the Parlier Police Department’s “Campaign K-9”, which seeks to raise $80,000 to cover the costs associated with purchasing the animal. The police dog will be tasked with protecting the rural community of Parlier, and assist with the nearby cities of Fowler, Reedley, Sanger, and Selma when requested. Funds for the campaign are being raised through Cops Building Bridges, an organization that seeks to improve community relations between local officers and the citizens they serve.

This is the second time the Flaming family and the Britz family (owners of Sun West) have donated for a PPD K-9.

“Maxco Supply Inc. and SunWest continue to support the local community by giving back for worthy causes that protect and improve the lives of rural residents.” said Mark Flaming, VP and COO of Maxco Supply Inc. “We hope other community leaders and business leaders will follow our lead and join in the police department’s efforts to keep these rural communities safe.”

The PPD has been without a K-9 unit since their former K-9 companion, Indy, died in a tragic accident in January of 2017. Indy was an award-winning police companion, beloved by department officers and the community alike.

“Indy was an asset who protected the citizens and officers in the City of Parlier,” said Sgt. Dan Barcellos. “He will always be missed, but it is time we move forward with a replacement.”



The Parlier Police Department recently purchased a 1-year-old Belgian Malinois dual-performance police K-9 named “Koba” to fill Indy’s role. Although there is a higher upfront price to cover the training of a dual-purpose dog, the PPD believes the investment will be worthwhile in the long run.

“Dual-Purpose K-9’s are better for the community because not only do they apprehend violent criminals but, they help track missing children or senior citizens and can locate evidence or firearms which have been discarded by individuals and are a significant danger to the community,” says Sgt. Barcellos.

The PPD has selected Officer Landon Bolding to be Koba’s handler. Officer Bolding will receive K-9 Koba in mid-December and the pair will begin a nine-week training course in mid-January, 2020. They are expected to be on the street by mid-April.

Individuals and organizations interested in donating to the PPD’s “K-9 Campaign” can either visit the Cops Building Bridges GoFundMe Page at www.gofundme.com/k9koba or contact the police department directly at 559-646-6600.

Mark Flaming, Sgt. Dan Barcellos and City of Parlier Police Chief Jose Garza will be available for interviews on Tuesday January 21, 2020 at 11:00am. Media outlets can contact Mark Flaming at mark.flaming@maxcopackaging.com , Dan Barcellos at dan.barcellos@fcle.org and Chief Jose Garza at jose.garza@fcle.org.

********************************

PARLIER POLICE DEPARTMENT

The PPD is dedicated to working with city leaders and local citizens to solve contemporary problems related to crime, fear of crime, social and physical disorders, and neighborhood decay. The department is committed to treating all people with dignity, fairness, and respect.

(559-646-6600)



COPS BUILDING BRIDGES



Cops Building Bridges is a 501c3 supports the community and police partnership to build trust and ignite the mutual goal of preventing crime. Cops Building Bridges also focuses on prevention and intervention programs for children and youth to empower them to become productive law-abiding members of the community. The organization specializes in community outreach that assists churches, children, and the homeless.

559-646-6600



MAXCO PACKAGING



Maxco Supply Inc. was founded in 1972 and has been providing packaging solutions to the agricultural industry ever since. The company’s primary operations facility is based in Parlier, but they also have centers in the local communities of Lamont, Reedley, and Parlier, as well as Coachella, Oxnard, Santa Maria, and Delano. They’re building a 250,000 sq ft manufacturing and warehousing hub expansion in Fowler and bringing lots of new jobs along with it. Maxco Supply Inc. has a history of philanthropic giving, including multiple donation to Valley Children’s Hospital.

(559) 646-6700



SUNWEST FRUIT COMPANY



SunWest has grown to be one of California’s premier citrus and tree fruit operations. They offer easy-peel mandarins, navel and Cara Cara oranges, peaches, plums, nectarines, and pluots. The company has been based out of Parlier for the past 70 years.

(559)-646-4000