Frieda’s Brings a Taste of Paris to Your Produce Aisle for the Summer Olympics

Anaheim, CA — Frieda’s Branded Produce, renowned for its vibrant and delicious offerings, is excited to celebrate the summer season with a unique campaign featuring their popular French-style crêpes. These ready-to-eat crepes are light and delicate, making them the perfect addition to any sweet or savory summer spread.

“Designed to appeal to national and regional retailers, buyers, merchandisers, and produce department professionals, these crêpes promise to bring a taste of France to consumers across the country,” shared Alex Jackson, Vice President of Sales and Procurement at Frieda’s.

Frieda’s has introduced exclusive, Olympics-themed stickers on their crêpe packaging to add a touch of international flair. This packaging will draw customers’ attention with its unique design, enhancing the shopping experience.

To further elevate in-store merchandising, Frieda’s has crafted an eye-catching, two-tier secondary display inspired by the charm of a French bakery. This colorful and approachable display simplifies merchandising in the produce department, making it easy for retailers to highlight Frieda’s crêpes. Frieda’s encourages retailers to hang these displays on or near the berry case, as hooks are included, allowing retailers to merchandise these displays off the department floor. Include other items from around the store, like whipped cream, cinnamon, and dessert toppings, for a true point of recipe inspiration.

Frieda’s revolutionized the produce department by introducing non-fresh produce items tailored to meet consumers’ evolving eating habits. Over four decades ago, we debuted crêpes, strategically cross-merchandising them with berries. This innovative pairing allowed retailers to witness the effortless increase in sales, capitalizing on the classic French combination of delicate crêpes and flavorful berries.

With summer fruits in abundant supply, Frieda’s French-style crêpes are the perfect companion for creating delightful, easy-to-prepare treats that shoppers will love. Reach out to Frieda’s team today to set up an order for our French-style crêpes and take advantage of our specially designed merchandising tools. Don’t miss this opportunity to bring a taste of France to your produce department and delight your customers with the charm and flavor of French cuisine.

About Frieda’s Inc.

Frieda’s Branded Produce has inspired new food experiences for friends, families, and food lovers everywhere since 1962. From kiwifruit and dragon fruit to Stokes Purple® sweet potatoes and habanero peppers, Frieda’s has introduced more than two hundred unique fruits and vegetables to the U.S. marketplace. Founded by produce industry trailblazer Dr. Frieda Rapoport Caplan, the subject of the 2015 documentary “Fear No Fruit,” the female-founded company is a subsidiary of Legacy Farms LLC, based in Anaheim, California. Find Frieda’s on Instagram, Threads, and Tiktok @FriedasProduce and Friedas.com. Inspire. Taste. Love.