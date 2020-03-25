Frieda’s Celebrates In-Store Produce Teams April 2

Los Alamitos, CA – In-store employees are working overtime to keep shelves stocked and shoppers fed, making them our local heroes. Love Your Produce Manager® Day (LYPM), April 2, is the perfect time to show gratitude for the produce department team and recognize all the hard work they are putting in today and every day.

Now more than ever, in-store produce teams need to remain motivated and inspired. The extra time and effort they are putting in is making a big difference and these teams deserve recognition for a job well done. This is why Frieda’s created the holiday in 2012 to recognize produce managers—highlighting the hard work they put into their departments to keep them fresh and stocked all year round

“The inspiration for LYPM came from when my mother Frieda introduced the kiwifruit to America in 1962. A shopper at a Safeway store asked their produce manager to locate what is now known as kiwifruit. The produce manager and produce buyer connected with Frieda, who was able to locate the first shipment of the fruit and, as they say, the rest is marketing history,” says Karen Caplan, CEO and president (and Frieda’s eldest daughter).

Here are a few easy ways to recognize your produce teams right now:

Buy them lunch (great way to support local eateries who have pivoted to takeout only).

Ask your produce vendors for extra support right now. If suppliers have employees with unused hours, ask them to spend some of that time helping to keep local produce shelves stocked, which will stretch the efforts of your produce teams and give them a much-needed break.

Ask your shoppers to use social media on April 2 to give shout-outs to well-stocked produce departments in their stores, using the hashtag #LYPM. Frieda’s will report back to you on which stores were mentioned so that you can share that social love with your produce teams. Need signage for this endeavor? Just call your Frieda’s account manager today.

On April 2, please take time to visit your stores to show appreciation for your produce teams and highlight their hard work.

Frieda’s Specialty Produce has been inspiring new food experiences for friends, families and food lovers everywhere since 1962. From kiwifruit and dragon fruit to Stokes Purple® sweet potatoes and habanero peppers, Frieda’s has introduced more than 200 unique fruits and vegetables to the U.S. marketplace. Founded by produce industry trailblazer Dr. Frieda Rapoport Caplan, subject of the 2015 documentary “Fear No Fruit,” the family company is owned and operated by Frieda’s daughters, Karen Caplan and Jackie Caplan Wiggins, in Orange County, California. Find Frieda’s on Facebook, @FriedasProduce and Friedas.com. Inspire. Taste. Love.