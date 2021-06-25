Frieda’s Fire Dragons are in Season

Los Alamitos, CA – Did you know that 38% of shoppers say they are more likely to shop at YOUR store if you carry red dragon fruit, and 62% of shoppers say these bright-fleshed fruits are worth paying more for, compared to traditional white-fleshed dragon fruit1? Straight from volcanic hills of Nicaragua, Frieda’s non-irradiated Fire Dragons red dragon fruit is in season and perfect to fire up Fourth of July displays.

To help showcase the inside of the fruit, Frieda’s has created a special ElastiTag® to help buyers and shoppers identify Fire Dragons™, Frieda’s red-fleshed dragon fruit. The tag suggests how easy it is to slice, scoop & enjoy and it helps shoppers understand what the inside tastes like compared to Snow Dragons™ and Honey Dragons®. These tags are sure to capture shoppers’ attention. In fact, a recent survey revealed that 62% of consumers agreed that Frieda’s new dragon fruit branding would catch their eye in the store, and 63% agreed that is visually appealing2.

The striking appearance of the fruit make this a must for attention-grabbing displays. “We recommend merchandising Fire Dragons™ alongside young coconuts (on ice) and blueberries to create a seasonally relevant color break for the July 4th holiday,” says Alex Berkley, director of sales at Frieda’s Specialty Produce. “I plan to use Fire Dragons™, Rambas™ Rambutan and blueberries to make these deliciously fun red, white & blue kabobs for my holiday weekend BBQ.”

Available in 6, 9, 12 and 18 counts, the fruit is expected to be available all summer and through October. Contact your Frieda’s account representative today for merchandising suggestions that drive higher traffic to your produce department and increase dollar ring and overall sales.

About Frieda’s Inc.

Frieda’s Specialty Produce has been inspiring new food experiences for friends, families and food lovers everywhere since 1962. From kiwifruit and dragon fruit to Stokes Purple® sweet potatoes and habanero peppers, Frieda’s has introduced more than 200 unique fruits and vegetables to the U.S. marketplace. Founded by produce industry trailblazer Dr. Frieda Rapoport Caplan, subject of the 2015 documentary “Fear No Fruit,” the family company is owned and operated by Frieda’s daughters, Karen Caplan and Jackie Caplan Wiggins, in Orange County, California. Find Frieda’s on Facebook, @FriedasProduce and Friedas.com. Inspire. Taste. Love.

Sources:

1 April 2019. C+R Research Omnibus Survey. Sample size of 1,000 people. Representative of total U.S. demographics.

2 April 2021. C+R Research Omnibus Survey. Sample size of 1,000 people. Representative of total U.S. demographics.