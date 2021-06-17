Frieda’s Limited-Edition Angelcots Have Arrived!

Los Alamitos, CA – The highly coveted, always anticipated Angelcot® season has begun, and this year we celebrate the labor of love that gives this unique varietal its rosy glow.

Angelcots® are white-fleshed apricots known for having delicate skin and sweet flesh. They have the juiciness of the ripest nectarine with the delicate texture and aroma of an apricot. Angelcots® have the perfect balance of acid and sugar with a buttery, perfume-like sweetness. The exterior of the fruit is characterized by blushing—the telltale sign that you are about to eat an Angelcot® instead of a regular old apricot.

Alex Berkley, director of sales for Frieda’s Specialty Produce, was in the fields in Brentwood, CA, to get her eyes on the crop firsthand. “I had the pleasure of walking the fields with the grower and learned so much,” Berkley says. “The grower is a family-owned, 3rd-generation business just like Frieda’s, and the passion for what they do shines through every single piece of fruit.”

Unique tarping and reflection of the sun helps to form the angelic blushing that makes this apricot so special. However, Frieda’s likes to think that three generations of family love has something to do with it too!

The sweeter flavor profile of this stone fruit makes Angelcot® the perfect variety to introduce to younger shoppers who typically might not buy apricots. Promote them for snacking, baking, salads, or curate your own beautiful cheese board with other seasonal fruits and honey as we did in the picture above. The crop is limited and mostly pre-booked, so act now and call your Frieda’s account manager today to request samples for next year.

