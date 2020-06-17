Frieda’s Limited-Edition Angelcots Have Arrived

Los Alamitos, CA – The highly coveted, always anticipated Angelcot® season has begun and quantities are extremely limited for this sought-after summer produce.

Allen Demo, Frieda’s director of sourcing & business development, was in the fields of Byron, CA, all week as the harvest began. “The fruit looks beautiful and it is the sweetest we’ve ever seen,” Demo says. “Brix level has reached 22 this year, which is unusual for an apricot.” Demo cautions, “Don’t even think about eating one of these without a napkin! Better yet, eat it over the sink.” The fruit’s highly juicy profile is a show-stopper this year.

Angelcots® are white-fleshed apricots known for having delicate skin and sweet flesh. They have the juiciness of the ripest nectarine with the delicate texture and aroma of an apricot. Angelcots® have the perfect balance of acid and sugar with a buttery, perfume-like sweetness. The exterior of the fruit is characterized by blushing, which is the telltale sign that you are about to eat an Anglecot instead of a regular old apricot.

The sweeter flavor profile makes these the perfect variety to introduce to younger shoppers that typically do not buy apricots. Promote them for snacking, baking or in salads, like grilled angelcot®, arugula & goat cheese salad. The crop is limited and mostly pre-booked, so call your Frieda’s account manager today to request samples for next year.

