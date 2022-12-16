Frieda’s Provides a One-Stop Shop for Immunity-Boosting Essentials

Los Alamitos, CA – ‘Tis the season for the sniffles, thermometers, and canceled plans. The flu season in America has reached unprecedented highs, arriving six weeks earlier than anticipated, making the holidays far from merry and bright. With the quick onset of the flu, a nationwide shortage of nearly 260 drugs used to treat influenza, respiratory infections, and COVID-19 are noticeably absent from pharmacies right now. The empty store shelves are causing consumer panic, as children’s over-the-counter pain- and fever-reducing medications are scarce.

“As a parent of a two-year-old, I know the frustration of not having the essentials on hand when your child is sick,” says Alex Jackson, director of sales and procurement at Frieda’s Branded Produce. “In our home, we are doing everything we can to prevent the spread of germs, while building our immunity.” Parents across the country are turning to natural methods, adopting the verity that food can be used as medicine.

“This winter’s tripledemic of respiratory illness, coupled with the shortage of over-the-counter pharmaceutical treatments, is making it vital to incorporate nutrient-dense foods into your diet, to naturally support your immune system,” states Mindy Hermann, a registered dietitian nutritionist. “Adding plant foods that are high in vitamins, antioxidants, or anti-inflammatory properties will help keep your immune system healthy and ready to do its job helping the body fend off winter viruses.”

Known for its colorful, healthy, and delicious food products, Frieda’s Branded Produce is stepping up to help combat the flu season by promoting a wellness destination for retailers to activate in their stores. “We know 68% of shoppers are looking to bolster their immunity and having the essentials in one location is next level,” shares Jackson. “We are recommending that retailers create a space in stores for easy access to fresh, colorful, in-season produce that supports proper immune balance and function.” Frieda’s products such as organic Mahana® Ginger, Stokes Purple® Sweet Potatoes, and Mighty Gold® Turmeric all fit the immunity-boosting bill. Adding signage and recipe inspiration to the display encourages and educates shoppers on the powerful immunity benefits of these products.

Frieda’s advises that the wellness station stretch beyond produce, providing convenience to the shopper by co-merchandising flu-season staples all in one spot. Bring tissues together with Frieda’s cold-killer turmeric ginger tea ingredients, or use citrus as an anchor point to create an immunity display of pink lemons and honey. With impulse buys typically being the highest in the checkout aisle, provide shoppers with last-minute grab-and-go options, by recasting this area with immunity essentials like a bag of Popjoys® kumquats instead of chips or candy.

Support immunity this season and fight off germs through fruit and vegetable variety. Contact your Frieda’s account manager today to start building your store’s wellness destination.

###

About Frieda’s Inc.

Frieda’s Branded Produce has been inspiring new food experiences for friends, families, and food lovers everywhere since 1962. From kiwifruit and dragon fruit to Stokes Purple® sweet potatoes and habanero peppers, Frieda’s has introduced more than two hundred unique fruits and vegetables to the U.S. marketplace. Founded by produce industry trailblazer Dr. Frieda Rapoport Caplan, the subject of the 2015 documentary “Fear No Fruit,” the family company owned and operated by Frieda’s daughters, Karen Caplan, and Jackie Caplan Wiggins, in Orange County, California. Find Frieda’s on Facebook, @FriedasProduce and Friedas.com. Inspire. Taste. Love.