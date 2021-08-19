Frieda’s Tropical Fruits Make Back-to-school Lunches Colorful, Healthy & Delicious

Los Alamitos, CA – The new school year is here but with mask mandates, mask bans, and unpredictability around when vaccines will be available for kids under 12, the only thing certain about this school year is uncertainty. But no matter how the year evolves, one constant involves inspiring your shoppers to make healthy, fun and delicious lunches for their kids.

“With a kindergartner and third-grader at home, we know all about back-to-school. It’s the perfect time to press the reset button on healthy lunches and encourage even your pickiest eaters to try something new,” says Cindy Sherman, mother of two and Frieda’s director of marketing & innovation.

Merchandising new favorites next to old standbys is a great way to shake up the daily routine with fruits that have familiar flavor profiles. Try merchandising Rambas™ rambutans next to grapes, highlighting their grape-like interior. An added bonus? The fun, rambunctious exterior of Rambas™ rambutans will make kids the talk of the lunch table and might even make “playing with their food” acceptable. Remind parents that rambutan packs an abundant amount of Vitamin C, perfect for those looking to boost their immunity.

As another option, create displays with Honey Dragons® dragon fruit next to pineapple, making this yellow-skinned dragon fruit an instant fan favorite for shoppers who are looking for a hint of sweet, honey-like juiciness. Or, cross merchandise dragon fruit with other tropical staples like kiwi and jackfruit. Round out the display with Frieda’s handy recipe card for the lunchbox-worthy Jackfruit, Dragon fruit & Kiwi Salad.

Want to promote an easy way to add an extra serving of veggies? Watermelon radish can bring a pop of color and crunch to kid-friendly lunches. Or, “In our house, Stokes Purple® Sweet Potato Power Bites are an easy lunchbox recipe must-have,” Sherman says. “It’s so delicious, the kids don’t even realize we’ve snuck in another serving of vegetables!”

Looking for more ideas to make your produce department the ultimate lunch-making destination? Call your Frieda’s account manager today for more product ideas and in-store marketing support that will keep your shoppers inspired all school-year long.

About Frieda’s Inc.

Frieda’s Specialty Produce has been inspiring new food experiences for friends, families, and food lovers everywhere since 1962. From kiwifruit and dragon fruit, to Stokes Purple® sweet potatoes and habanero peppers, Frieda’s has introduced more than 200 unique fruits and vegetables to the U.S. marketplace. Founded by produce industry trailblazer Dr. Frieda Rapoport Caplan, subject of the 2015 documentary “Fear No Fruit,” the family company is owned and operated by Frieda’s daughters, Karen Caplan and Jackie Caplan Wiggins, in Orange County, California. Find Frieda’s on Facebook, @FriedasProduce, and Friedas.com. Inspire. Taste. Love.