From Canadian Fields to Canadian Tables

RPE Canada Partners with Canadian Farmers to Deliver Locally Grown Potatoes

Winkler, Manitoba – Canadian-grown potatoes, harvested by Canadians for Canadians, are at the heart of RPE Canada’s commitment to the market. As an international leader in the potato industry, RPE Canada is proud to work alongside Canadian farmers to deliver fresh, high-quality potatoes to retailers nationwide. With deep roots in farming, RPE Canada’s grower-first approach ensures that Canadian consumers have access to the best locally grown potatoes, while retailers benefit from a trusted, year-round supply.

“Canada’s potato farmers are the foundation of our success,” said Drew Callaghan, Executive Vice President, at RPE. “When Canadian retailers partner with RPE Canada, they’re not just sourcing potatoes—they’re supporting hardworking Canadian growers and strengthening the local food supply chain.”

Through a dedicated network of Canadian farming families, RPE Canada sources, packs, and distributes a variety of locally grown conventional and organic potatoes, ensuring that retailers can offer their customers high-quality products with the freshest farm-to-shelf experience. Whether it’s baby potatoes, russets, reds, yellows, or organics, RPE Canada’s Canadian grower partnerships provide a diverse selection in multiple pack sizes to meet the needs of every grocery store and shopper.

With full-time Canadian team members like Stephen Hillion and Cliffton Smith, RPE Canada is deeply connected to the Canadian market. By working hand-in-hand with growers and retailers, RPE Canada creates localized programs that prioritize Canadian-grown supply first, whenever possible.

RPE Canada invites CPMA attendees to visit Booth 101 at the Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) Convention & Trade Show, taking place April 8-10 in Montreal. Meet the team, hear the stories of Canadian potato growers, and explore the full selection of locally grown potatoes available to Canadian retailers.

About RPE, LLC

RPE, LLC is an industry leader in potato innovation, providing fresh, high-quality potatoes across North America. With a grower-first approach and a focus on category growth, RPE delivers value-driven solutions to customers and grower-partners through its Farmer’s Promise® and Tasteful Selections® brands, as well as private-label programs.