From Farm to Table to Garden: Dole Partners with Ninja and Reencle for National Banana Week (April 9-16)

Banana leader teams-up with frozen dessert maker and home composter to spotlight the full sustainable lifecycle of the world’s most-popular fruit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The world’s largest banana provider is teaming-up with an industry-leading frozen dessert maker and home composter to spotlight the full sustainable lifecycle of the iconic fruit in honor of National Banana Day on April 16.

Dole Food Company (Dole plc), provider of the world’s most popular banana, is partnering with Ninja and Reencle for a week-long National Banana Day sweepstakes and DIY educational initiative to show the banana-loving public just how easy it is to use the world’s most-popular fruit to make ice cream, soft-serve desserts and even the beloved Dole Whip® and then compost the banana peels to create a farm-to-table-to-garden food cycle right in your own home.

The “Dole Farm-to-Table-to-Garden National Banana Day Sweepstakes” will give ten lucky banana lovers the chance to win a Farm-to-Table-to-Garden Prize Pack featuring a one-year supply of DOLE® Bananas, a Ninja SwirlTM by CREAMi® Soft-Serve & Ice Cream Machine and Reencle Home Composter, for a total prize value of more than $950.

In addition to the sustainability-focused sweepstakes, the program will include a co-branded National Banana Day landing page, live events, videos, digital downloads and social media activations. The three partners will share recipes and usage ideas featuring different exotic banana varieties available at U.S. retailers with a special focus on the 14 official Dole Whip® recipes on the Dole Whip® Wonderland page — 12 of which call for DOLE® Bananas.

“A holiday honoring America’s most popular fruit and the most-purchased item in supermarkets, National Banana Day has become a week-long celebration at Dole,” said William Goldfield, Dole Food Company’s director of communications. “And in that same spirit, this year’s goal was to expand the public’s perception of what’s possible by including Ninja and Reencle in a deliciously sustainable collaboration that’s as good for the planet as it is for banana lovers.”

“We’re excited to join forces with Dole Food Company for National Banana Week to celebrate America’s favorite fruit,” said Kaitlyn Hebert, Chief Marketing Officer at Ninja. “Our customers love using the Ninja Swirl™ by CREAMi® to create their own personalized versions of the iconic Dole Whip, so this collaboration was a perfect fit. We’re looking forward to giving banana enthusiasts the tools they need to create quality frozen treats at home while supporting eco-friendly initiatives.”

“We’re absolutely delighted to team up with Dole and Ninja for this banana-tastic celebration,” said Sung Ho Park, marketing lead at Reencle. “Our vision for National Banana Day is simple: enjoy the delicious fruit, transform it into amazing frozen treats with Ninja, then toss those peels into your Reencle to complete nature’s perfect cycle. From banana to belly to garden—it’s sustainability you can actually see and taste! We can’t wait for more households to discover how satisfying it is to watch those peels disappear and turn into nutrient-rich compost that helps grow tomorrow’s produce.”

To qualify for the sweepstakes, shoppers will be asked to post a photo of a DOLE® Banana taken at their favorite supermarket with the hashtag #BananaHaul on Dole’s Facebook or Instagram page between April 9 and 12 Noon ET on National Banana Day, April 16. Alternately, participants can post a photo of a Ninja SwirlTM by CREAMi® Soft-Serve & Ice Cream Machine or Reencle Home Composter using the same hashtag.

No purchase is necessary to enter. Full sweepstakes rules will be available prior to the promotional start date.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is a global product design and technology company, with a diversified portfolio of 5-star rated lifestyle solutions that positively impact people’s lives in homes around the world. Powered by two trusted, global brands, Shark and Ninja, the company has a proven track record of bringing disruptive innovation to market and developing one consumer product after another has allowed SharkNinja to enter multiple product categories, driving significant growth and market share gains. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts with more than 3,600 associates, the company’s products are sold at key retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. For more information, please visit sharkninja.com.

About Reencle

Reencle Inc. is a leader in sustainable home composting solutions. The company’s flagship product, the Reencle Home Composter, uses proprietary microorganism technology to break down 2.2lbs of food waste in as little as 24 hours. Unlike dehydrating composters, Reencle uses active microbes to create true garden-ready compost, supporting a closed-loop food system that diverts waste from landfills while enriching home gardens. For more information, visit www.reencle.co.

About Dole plc

Dole plc, is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Operating in more than 70 countries, Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.

In the U.S., Dole was ranked as the most-trusted brand in Fresh Fruit and Salad Kits in the 2025 BrandSpark Most-Trusted Brand Awards Presented by Newsweek as determined by more than 29,000 American shoppers who shared their insights on which brands they trust most and why.