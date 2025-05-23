From Mangoes to Mission: How Alejandro Guerrero Found His Purpose Through Produce and Clean Water

Miami, FL – As Continental Fresh continues its commitment to transforming lives through fresh produce and clean water, Alejandro Guerrero’s journey from summer mission trips to sourcing mangoes reveals the deeper purpose behind the company’s mission.

Driven by people before produce, Alejandro, now part of the Sales and Sourcing team at Continental Fresh, never imagined he’d find a career—and calling—in agriculture. “I didn’t know anything about produce,” he admits, “but once I started, I fell in love with both the work and the impact.”

This impact became especially clear through the company’s support of Water For All and BLUE Missions, organizations dedicated to bringing clean water to rural communities. “Trips like these humble you,” he shared. “They make you grateful for what you have—and remind you that the simplest needs, like clean water, can change everything.”

During a recent visit to a community where he helped build an aqueduct, Alejandro was moved to tears. “The transformation was incredible—paved roads, streetlights, new homes. It looked like a different country. People from nearby towns were moving in, all because clean water made the community thrive.”

That perspective fuels his work every day. “On tough days, I remember that every box of mangoes we sell is a part of something bigger—it’s part of changing someone’s life,” he said.

To Alejandro, “finding your drop” means discovering how your individual contribution can create ripple effects of good. “I think I’m still finding my exact role, but I know I’m on the right path. Even something as small as selling mangoes has meaning when it brings water—and life—to others.”

As Continental Fresh prepares for its next wave of impact with upcoming aqueduct projects and water access initiatives, Alejandro hopes his story encourages others to seek their own unique path to purpose.

“Keep trying. Keep thinking outside the box,” he advises. “When your work starts to feel like it matters beyond just yourself, that’s when you know you’ve found your drop.”

