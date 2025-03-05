From Sicily to Your Shelf: Fresh Gourmet Co. Expands Premium Lemon & Lime Juice Line

Westlake Village – Fresh Gourmet Company, known for its fresh produce companion products, is expanding its citrus line to meet growing demand for high-quality lemon and lime juices. Italia Garden, a Fresh Gourmet Co. brand, now offers authentic Italian citrus juices in an updated elegant design and a wider range of options, including organic (4 oz.) and conventional (7 oz. and 16 oz.) sizes. The lemon juices, made from hand-selected crops grown in Italy, are not from concentrate and deliver a fresh, vibrant taste. Known for enhancing grocery shopping experiences with products like croutons, tortilla strips, and seasoning packets, Fresh Gourmet Co. continues its tradition of helping shoppers bring out the best in fresh with these authentic, high-quality citrus juices.

Giancarlo Polenghi, the Italian family company behind Italia Garden, has long been known as “the lemon specialist,” a title earned for its family’s generations of expertise in lemon juice cultivation. Filippo Scandellari, CEO of Giancarlo Polenghi, says “our lemons are sun-ripened and hand-picked from the rich volcanic terroir of Sicily. This meticulous care ensures that every bottle captures the true essence of Italy—perfect for those who appreciate authenticity and superior taste.”

Italia Garden’s newly designed bottle reflects its rich heritage and dedication to artisanal quality, proudly featuring Giancarlo Polenghi’s seal on every bottle. While its striking design signals premium quality to shoppers, it’s the juice inside that keeps them coming back. Bursting with vibrant, complex flavors and exceptional versatility, these citrus juices are a true culinary essential.

According to NielsenIQ, over 60% of U.S. consumers are actively seeking premium, authentic ingredients in their beverages. This shift is fueling growth in niche markets—such as Italian lemon and lime juice—where product quality and origin are key factors in consumer purchasing decisions. Italia Garden’s success is part of a larger trend toward global luxury foods, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.66% from 2023 to 2030 (Zion Market Research). The brand’s updated packaging and expanded sizes further emphasize its commitment to premium quality, catering to the growing demand for sophisticated ingredients and global flavors.

Retailers will find that Italia Garden lemon and lime juices seamlessly complement Fresh Gourmet Co.’s well-established Concord citrus lineup, offering shoppers reliable, high-quality choices. Whether customers seek Concord’s budget-friendly options or prefer the premium taste of Italia Garden, this expanded selection ensures there’s a perfect fit for every shopper’s needs.

“Choosing Italia Garden allows retailers to enhance their product portfolios with access to Fresh Gourmet and Concord’s full range of premium products,” said Samantha McCaul, Senior Marketing Manager at Fresh Gourmet Company. “We developed Italia Garden based on extensive market research to expand our citrus juice offerings and meet the demand for high-quality products. These juices, sourced from rich soil and minimally processed, use only the finest lemons—thanks to our partnership with renowned Italian grower Giancarlo Polenghi, who shares our commitment to exceptional flavor.”

The new Italia Garden lemon and lime juices are available in display-ready cases, perfect for the high demand in the produce department—the brand’s signature lemon juice floor display holds 144 bottles. Additionally, Italia Garden recommends secondary displays in the seafood section during key sales periods, such as Easter and Lent. With seafood emerging as the top luxury food segment in recent years (Zion Market Research), it presents an excellent opportunity to position Italia Garden as a complementary premium product in that department.

As the demand for fresh, authentic, and high-quality citrus products grows, Italia Garden is proud to offer a product line that bottles the finest in Italian craftsmanship. This line also perfectly complements Fresh Gourmet Co.’s overarching commitment to innovative, consumer-driven products of exceptional quality.

About Fresh Gourmet Company

Fresh Gourmet Company is a trusted partner for packaged produce compliments that inspire fresh produce consumption through innovative products, quality ingredients, and practical merchandising solutions. The company’s portfolio features consumer favorites such as Fresh Gourmet croutons and salad toppings, Concord Foods guacamole mixes and seasonings, Italia Garden squeeze citrus, and Simply Concord caramels and sauces. Fresh Gourmet Company manufactures and distributes its products nationwide, serving major, regional, and e-commerce retail channels.