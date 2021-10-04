Fruit Attraction 2021, Special “Retail” Edition, Will be Attended by Companies From Over 44 Countries

MADRID – Once again this year, Fruit Attraction, which will be held from 5 to 7 October, offers participants a platform for international promotion and expansion. In this regard, IFEMA MADRID will once again invest heavily in the International Guest Programme, which brings hundreds of guest buyers from around the world, retail purchasing managers, importers and wholesalers to Madrid, supported by ICEX and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food.

Joining this programme, with the participation of international buyers from 67 countries, is the ‘Guest Importer Country’, also with the collaboration of ICEX, with Brazil, Ukraine, South Korea and Belarus as guests on this occasion.

The event will take place in 8 halls of the IFEMA MADRID exhibition centre and will be attended by more than 1,300 exhibiting companies from 44 countries.

Its capacity to promote world exports in the sector makes the Fair the business connection point for all the professionals making up the entire value chain and consolidates it as a framework for innovation in the fruit and vegetable market.

In parallel to the in-person event, the fair will connect the whole fruit and vegetable community 365 days a year through the Fruit Attraction LIVEConnect platform; a digital tool that enhances and complements the in-person event with new functionalities, in a mutually reinforcing way.

The success of Fruit Attraction confirms the importance of the sector and the Spanish fruit and vegetable market throughout the world. In the United States, the fruit market has a turnover of approximately 20 billion dollars and the vegetable market around 11 billion dollars. In this context, Spain exports around 160 million euros of vegetables and approximately 110 million euros of fruit.

In terms of vegetables, the main product that Spain exports is garlic, followed by peppers, olives and cucumbers. As for fruits, the main one is shelled almonds, followed by lemons, grapes, clementines and unshelled almonds. *

On this occasion, Fruit Attraction includes new elements, such as Fresh Food Logistics, the new sectoral platform fr the logistics, transport and management of the cold chain for fresh produce.

International visitors from non-EU areas will only be required to present a certificate or document proving vaccination, a diagnostic test for active infection or showing recovery from COVID-19, issued by both EU and non-EU countries, and also to complete a Health Control Form (FCS) associated with their trip.