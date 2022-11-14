Fruit Attraction’s 14th Edition Concludes With Excellent Results

MADRID– Fruit Attraction 2022 concluded its 14th edition with excellent results, described by the participants as very positive. Over the three days, a total of 89,535 professionals from 137 countries attended the event, which was the largest in its history.

The fair, organised by IFEMA MADRID and FEPEX, with Andalusia as the Guest Region, registered a participation of 1,740 exhibitors from 57 countries, and an occupation of more than 58,300 net square metres of fruit and vegetables spread over 8 pavilions of the exhibition centre. This represents an area growth of 42% compared to the 2021 edition, and 4% compared to prepandemic levels in 2019. The figures have turned Madrid into the fruit and vegetable capital of the world as well as ratifying Fruit Attraction as a key instrument for global fruit and vegetable marketing with the capacity to promote worldwide exports in the sector.

International participation has grown strongly, representing 35% of the surface area and with exhibitors from 57 countries. European presence is noteworthy, with a significant occupation from Italy, France, the Netherlands, Portugal, Germany, the United Kingdom and Belgium, in addition to the increase in participation from the Americas, from countries such as Ecuador, the United States, Chile and Colombia, and from Africa.

One of the aspects most highly valued by the attendees was the quality and professionalism of the international visitors from 137 countries, who represented 40% of the total number of attendees. Once again, the largest number of visitors came from Europe, especially from Italy, France, Portugal, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Germany. The biggest increase was in Latin America, where growth has been recorded in countries such as Peru, Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador and Argentina, among others.

Fruit Attraction has also provided participants with a platform for international promotion and expansion with the ‘International Guest Programme’, financed by the fair, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and ICEX, which attracted 669 large buyers, retail purchasing managers, importers and wholesalers from 65 countries. In this context, the ‘Guest Importing Country Programme’ also stands out, this year counting on Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam.

Organised by IFEMA MADRID and FEPEX, Fruit Attraction 2023 will be held from 3 to 5 October at the fairgrounds.