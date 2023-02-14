Fruit Logistica 2023 Comes to a Successful Conclusion

63,470 trade visitors and buyers from over 140 countries as well as 2,610 exhibitors from 92 countries – this year, the leading trade fair for the global fruit trade was more international than ever and gathered the sector’s key players.

Taking as its slogan ’All in One’, FRUIT LOGISTICA celebrated its thirtieth anniversary and from 8 to 10 February showcased the entire value chain of the fresh produce sector. In 27 halls the focus was on the latest trends and innovations in the global fresh fruit trade.

Kai Mangelberger, project manager for FRUIT LOGISTICA: “We are very satisfied. Exhibitor and visitor numbers are nearing pre-pandemic levels again. Over 40 national representations occupied displays larger than before the pandemic, including that of Spain. Particularly in economically challenging times, with the industry facing high energy prices, supply chain issues and inflation worldwide, it shows us we need face-to-face meetings. FRUIT LOGISTICA brings the sector together and facilitates dialogue, establishing contacts and finding out about market innovations.“

Successful business deals at FRUIT LOGISTICAThe participants in this year’s FRUIT LOGISTICA were more than satisfied too. According to the preliminary findings of an exhibitor and trade visitor survey, over 40 per cent of exhibitors polled had already concluded business deals during the event. Moreover, nine out of ten respondents expected follow-up business to be ‘satisfactory’ to ‘very good’. Accordingly, the overall view of exhibitors was very positive: around 90 per cent would recommend FRUIT LOGISTICA to others in their business circle, and the same percentage planned to take part in FRUIT LOGISTICA 2024.Among trade visitors business activity was high too. Over 80 per cent were able to secure new business leads, while about one in three were already able to conclude business during the fair. All in all, the view among trade visitors was positive. 9 out of 10 respondents said their overall impression was good, would recommend the event to colleagues or business partners and would travel to Berlin again for FRUIT LOGISTICA 2024.This year, FRUIT LOGISTICA again positioned itself as an international meeting place for the industry – four out of five trade visitors came from abroad. FRUIT LOGISTICA made a good impression with its wide-ranging programme which over 90 per cent of respondents rated ’good’ or ’very good’.Exhibitors’ comments on FRUIT LOGISTICA 2023:1_René Clerc, Sr. customer success manager, One Third

“This is our first time as exhibitors at FRUIT LOGISTICA after previously visiting several times. Business-wise it was our most successful fair to date. Our products are on the market now and we want to expand. For us as a hi-tech startup the Smart Agri Hall is ideal. Anyone looking for new market-changing technology comes here.”2_Elad Mardix, CEO, Clarifruit

“We had about 50 per cent more visitors than last year. That was fantastic. What is special at FRUIT LOGISTICA is that many visitors are C-level executives. That way, we get to meet various representatives of the same customer which speeds up business.”3_ Michelle Haynes, Tomra Food, vice president, Head of Marketing and Communications

“We are delighted to be here. Attendance at the fair was incredible and we had lots of visitors on the stand, even more than last year. We had great support from the organisers, and our new stand location at the fair was really good for us.“4_ Fabrice Blanc, general manager MAF Agrobotic & Director MAF Roda RSA

“The fair was a big success for us. We exhibited our most important robotic equipment and received enthusiastic feedback from visitors. So the fair went really well for us and we were able to get lots of new projects going.”5_Muriël Halling, event manager, Holland Fresh Group

“FRUIT LOGISTICA 2023 meant more visitors, better quality and higher volume. We were able to do lots of business and secure new leads. The trade fair is very important for our producers who receive orders directly. In some cases we do follow-up business. The fact that customers are from so many different countries is a big bonus.”6_Lisa Kadagies, marketing manager, Lehmann Natur

“At FRUIT LOGISTICA we experienced a positive mood all round. Our business focus is overseas, as we buy organic products from all over the world. The trade fair gives us the opportunity to communicate with all nationalities. At the same time one sensed an anxiety that for the first time organic products are in decline. Particularly in these times it is important to meet face-to-face and at fairs.”7_Thomas Weber, CEO, Amade Fruits

“We are very satisfied because of the positive meetings with customers and hope that they will result in good business. In order to sell a large harvest we have to gain new markets. The fair offers us good opportunities there. Meeting with all our industry colleagues also helps us to properly assess the market, which is very important for precise planning in the fresh produce sector.”8_ Dr. Christian Weseloh, CEO, Bundesvereinigung der Erzeugerorganisationen Obst und Gemüse (BVEO)

“We are delighted to be here again. As the largest stand among German producers we are occupying 1,400 square metres with 45 companies. They are able to display both their regular and new products here – outstanding.”9_Manuel Jorques Cañes, director, Sales and Materials, Marketing, Martinavarro

“We are ten companies on the stand and had lots of customers here, from northern Europe to South Africa and South America as well. The whole world comes together at FRUIT LOGISTICA, which is why it is such an important event for us.“10_ Bianca Bonifacio, Internationalization & Exhibitions Manager, C.S.O. Italy

“FRUIT LOGISTICA is an event not to be missed. Online meetings are no substitute for the personal touch required for doing business. Establishing a personal rapport with customers is very important. That can only take place with a handshake – or over an espresso.“11_Sebastiano Fortunato, President, Consorzio di Pomodoro di Pachino IGP

“The trade fair is a very important event for our company because we can meet our customers here and have an opportunity to acquire new ones. In Italy we are already represented in many supermarkets. Our goal here is to gain more international customers.”12_ Zoran Stojic, export manager, Rinieri

“The world in Berlin – that means FRUIT LOGISTICA for us. We had visitors from India, Azerbaijan, Australia and China. This our fifth time here at the fair. We manufacture special equipment for ecologically cultivating vineyards and fruit plantations. Interest in these cultivation methods is growing and we noticed that here.”13_ Anton Kruger, CEO, Fresh Produce Exporters Forum (fpéf)

“Personal contact is very important in our trade. We represent 95 per cent of exporters from South Africa. Our members strengthen relations with existing customers and engage in new business. Every year we release our Fresh Export Directory at FRUIT LOGISTICA. This year, in a symbolic act, we were able to hand over the first issue to the German minister of agriculture.14_Tabea Ballester, event coordinator, SanLucar

“It was always full on our stand and we had meetings almost at all hours. That was great. We are very satisfied. We need trade fairs such as FRUIT LOGISTICA, particularly in challenging times such as these, in order to strengthen customer ties.“15_ Beatrice Schneider, Marketing, Frutania

“This is our third year with a stand at FRUIT LOGISTICA and every time we have expanded. We are very satisfied because we sense we are catering for our customers and are making our concept work exactly the way we want. Everyone is happy to be meeting face-to-face again. Visitors are very open-minded and grateful for every personal encounter that could not take place during the pandemic.“16_ Emel Karagöz, sales manager, MEK Fruit

“FRUIT LOGISTICA is the most important trade fair of the year for us. Business is good, so that we want to be back with our own stand next year.“17_ Miguel Rodriguez Moreno, senior manager, Cargo Products, Qatar Airways Cargo

“This year’s Fruit Logistica was a big success for us at Qatar Airways Cargo. We were able to meet with most of our customers from various regions around the world and for the first time had a stand at the fair which allowed us to be more visible. Being present here is crucial to maintaining communications and relations with our customer base and attracting new and potential customers and business over the months to come. It is an important place for networking and exchanging ideas on projects, partnerships and collaboration. We are always open to discussions about new transport routes, new services, sustainability and how we as an industry can improve the transportation of perishables by air to reduce food waste and make a positive contribution to global food security.”Here you can find all photos of the cited exhibitors at a glance.

About FRUIT LOGISTICA

FRUIT LOGISTICA is the leading international trade fair for the global fruit trade and mirrors the entire value chain of the fresh produce sector, from the producer to the point of sale. At FRUIT LOGISTICA 2023 more than 2,600 exhibitors from 92 countries displayed their products, services and technical solutions. Some 63,500 buyers and trade visitors from 140 countries took part in the event. The next FRUIT LOGISTICA will take place from 5 to 09 February 2024 in Berlin..About Messe Berlin

Berlin has been a trade fair destination for 200 years, and has been one of the most important such hubs for many decades. Messe Berlin – the state’s own trade fair company – conceives, markets and organises hundreds of live events every year. It strives to be an outstanding host for visitors at all events, generate optimal business stimuli, and provide fair conditions for everyone. This concept is reflected in the company slogan: Messe Berlin – Hosting the World.