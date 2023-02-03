FRUIT LOGISTICA Delivers Data Insight and Trend Briefing with European Statistics Handbook 2023

The leading trade show for the fresh produce business publishes latest European market figures in partnership with Agrarmarkt Informations-Gesellschaft (AMI) and Fruitnet Media International.

FRUIT LOGISTICA’s latest European Statistics Handbook is now available to download from the event’s website. As the global fresh produce business prepares to meet in Berlin for the industry’s leading trade show from 8 to 10 February 2023, everyone can access detailed statistical information about Europe’s fresh fruit and vegetable markets, all for free.

The handbook presents a wealth of detailed data that illustrate statistical trends in Europe’s various fresh fruit and vegetable markets and product categories. In addition, the European Statistics Handbook 2023 contains valuable insight into fruit and vegetable market trends. These include:

• A shift towards price as a key driver of consumer spending. Despite a market recovery post-Covid, demand and value are under pressure in some cases as a result of the cost of living crisis. For some consumers, the importance of drivers like sustainability, regionality and organics has decreased.

• A bigger challenge for producers from extreme weather. Several different crops were affected by adverse conditions in the past year, including heatwaves, droughts, extreme frosts, storms, and floods.

• A marked increase in the cost of production. The war in Ukraine was followed by a sharp rise in the cost of various inputs, like fertiliser, fuel, energy, and labour. In some areas, production was cut back or even stopped.

• Better news in terms of the global movement of goods. There were some signs of improvement on availability and cost of freight transport capacity. But serious challenges remained – less attractive euro exchange rates, limited availability of truck drivers within Europe, and higher fuel prices.

The European Statistics Handbook 2023 is compiled by Agrarmarkt Informations-Gesellschaft (AMI) in partnership with Fruitnet Media International. It is published by FRUIT LOGISTICA.

