FRUIT LOGISTICA Launches New Digital Industry Platform

With FRUIT LOGISTICA Online, FRUIT LOGISTICA is launching a new digital industry platform eight weeks before the event begins that will help exhibitors and visitors efficiently prepare for and post-process their visit, and stay in touch year-round. FRUIT LOGISTICA will be held as an in-person event in Berlin from 5 to 7 April 2022. FRUIT LOGISTICA Online is replacing the former Virtual Market Place, and provides personal lists of favourites and a variety of new functions in addition to the usual exhibitor and product overview. The focus rests on networking and communication within the global industry community.

Kai Mangelberger, Project Director of FRUIT LOGISTICA, is excited with the new development. “Key players from the global fruit and vegetable industry are convening at FRUIT LOGISTICA in Berlin. Our new industry platform, FRUIT LOGISTICA Online, helps with networking and direct communication between companies, decision makers, and customers. It also provides information on new products and innovative solutions in the fresh fruit industry.”

FRUIT LOGISTICA Online lets users create detailed profiles, maintain a list of contacts to establish a personal network, plan appointments, and interact with other users on a variety of channels. As a digital expansion of FRUIT LOGISTICA, it serves as the central online platform for the fresh fruit industry year-round.

People who sign up for FRUIT LOGISTICA Online can get an overview of the various events, watch the live streams, and view the videos on demand after FRUIT LOGISTICA is over.

Just before the trade show commences, the FRUIT LOGISTICA Online app will be available for download so that participants can also become optimally acquainted with the area on site.

About FRUIT LOGISTICA

FRUIT LOGISTICA is the leading trade show for the global fresh produce business, and represents the entire value added chain for the fresh produce industry from producer to point of sale. More than 3,300 exhibitors from 91 countries presented their products, services and technical solutions at FRUIT LOGISTICA 2020. Around 73,000 vendors and trade visitors from 135 countries took part in the event. The next FRUIT LOGISTICA will be held in Berlin from 5 to 7 April 2022.

