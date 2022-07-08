Fruit World Sees Strong Demand for Fragrant and Flavorful Heirloom Grape Varieties

REEDLEY, CA – Fruit World, a family-owned, flavor-focused grower-shipper of organic and conventional fruit, reports consumers are showing a nostalgic preference for full-flavor, aromatic grapes, especially seeded varieties. While Fruit World’s volumes will be up in 2022, demand is once again expected to exceed supply.

“Retail buyers, particularly at specialty and gourmet grocery chains, are responding to consumer interest and placing early orders to lock-in supply,” said Fruit World co-founder and CEO Bianca Kaprielian. “No longer just a children’s healthy snack, adults are drawn to the bold flavor profiles of our Kyoho and Thomcord varieties to use in recipes, charcuterie boards and creative beverages.”

Kyoho grapes are highly prized and renowned for their robust flavor, especially in Asian cultures. This seeded, slip-skin variety has large, round, fragrant berries. “Place a bowl of Kyohos on the counter, and the room will be filled with an irresistible aroma,” said CJ Buxman, Fruit World co-founder and Director of Supply. “And the seeds are an added attraction, with many people eating the crunchy seeds and enjoying the enhanced experience and nutritional benefits.”

Conventional Kyoho grapes are available in 8 x 3 pound clamshells, with additional pack styles available upon request. Fruit World also announced they are in process of converting Kyoho vineyards to organic production, and expect to have organic Kyoho grapes available for the 2024 season.

Also hitting later this month are Fruit World’s Thomcord grapes. Thomcord, a hybrid-cross of Concord and Thompson Seedless varieties, combines the rich, full Concord flavor with the tender skin and seedless qualities of the Thompson grape. Fruit World Thomcord grapes are primarily available in 10 x 2 lb biodegradable and compostable paper totes, with bright, colorful, eye-catching graphics. “Our environmentally-friendly packaging and the consumer engagement cards we pack in every tote have proven very popular with consumers,” Kaprielian added. “We also can provide Thomcords in 20 x 1 traditional clamshells, if that better meets buyer needs.”

Fruit World is also the exclusive marketing partner for organic grape-growing pioneer Pete Wolf’s legendary black, red and green heirloom table grapes. “At 92 years young, Pete Wolf is still tending vines that are at least a dozen years older than he is,” says Buxman. “His fruit is just exquisite, and our long-standing partnership with him epitomizes the essence and mission of our company. We are passionate about working with growers that share our values and vision of keeping family farming thriving into future generations.”

With demand so high, Fruit World encourages retailers to contact them early to secure their orders. This year’s season is anticipated to run from late-July through October, with promotable volumes available throughout August, into early September.

For more information or to place an order, call (559) 650-0334 or visit fruitworldco.com, and visit them at booth #413 at this year’s Organic Produce Summit, July 13-14.

