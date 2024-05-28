Fruit World Unveils an Exciting California Grape Season

New Organic Varieties, Eco-Friendly Packaging, and Enhanced Consumer Engagement

Reedley, CA — Fruit World, the bold and creative fruit company dedicated to preserving family

farms and delivering the highest quality produce, is excited to highlight the anticipated California

grape season. This year’s program promises exceptional flavors and an expanded array of

varieties that will be a favorite among retailers and consumers alike.

Fruit World is delighted to introduce an expansion of its specialty organic grape program with the

introduction of new and unique heritage varieties. Fruit World will kick off the season with

Champagne grapes available in mid-July, followed by their famed Thomcords and new heritage

varietals at the end of July. These high-flavor grapes are perfect for a stunning summer

charcuterie board, picnics, poolside snacks, and more.

“In addition to our organic Thomcords and other beloved varieties, we are excited to introduce an

even more diverse and flavorful range of heritage grape varieties this season,” shared Bianca

Kaprielian, CEO and Founder of Fruit World. “Our commitment to sustaining family farms

continues to inspire our efforts to delight our customers.”

The organic program will also include Natural Flames, available in late July, followed by Natural

Thompsons in early August. Additionally, Ribier, Grenache, and other fun and colorful wine grape

varietals that are well-suited for fresh consumption will be available. They will also continue to

ship conventional Kyoho grapes, particularly popular in Asian markets. As the grape season

progresses, Fruit World will also offer stone fruit and summer citrus, ensuring a continuous supply

of fresh and flavorful produce.

For the sixth year running, Fruit World is enhancing direct communication with consumers

through their “text us” card initiative, Thomcord Tales. Each Thomcord retail unit contains a small

card that shares Fruit World’s story and invites customers to send them a text. The team at Fruit

World personally responds to all messages, fostering a closer connection with consumers and

emphasizing their commitment to exceptional service. In line with its commitment to

environmental responsibility, Fruit World is proud to reintroduce fully compostable and recyclable

packaging options. Moving from plastic poly bags to now paper totes and recyclable clamshells,

they are taking significant steps to minimize environmental impact throughout the supply chain.

Fruit World will showcase the season’s new varieties and their citrus and stone fruit programs at

the Organic Produce Summit in July in Monterey, California. Find the Fruit World team at booth

621 to experience these offerings firsthand.

To place an order or learn more about Fruit World’s 2024 grape program, please visit

fruitworld.com or contact the sales team at sales@fruitworldco.com.

About Fruit World

Fruit World is a fresh and creative produce company with generations of history. Fruit World

grows and ships the most flavorful fruit in California—including organic and conventional citrus,

organic grapes, organic stone fruit, and more—and works with customers who share a passion for

quality and taste. They’re all about honoring their growers, staying true to their farming heritage,

and keeping family farming thriving for future generations.