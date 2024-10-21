Fruit World’s Organic Citrus is Here to Brighten Up the Season!

Reedley, California – With both a burst of flavor and color, Fruit World’s organic and conventional citrus will be a bright spot on even the chilliest days this winter. Get ready to add a pop of bold color to your produce floor and bring some sunshine to your customers’ carts with Fruit World’s citrus this domestic season.

Fruit World’s organic lemons, sweet limes, grapefruit, and navel oranges—including newly certified organic Washington Navels—are ready to outshine the season’s gray skies with a big, bright dose of California sunshine. Known for unbeatable flavor and bold packaging, Fruit World’s citrus lineup includes organic and conventional mandarins, organic Navel, Cara Cara and Blood oranges, lemons, grapefruit, and Minneolas. This season, Fruit World is also introducing new specialty items, including organic mandarinquats, limequats, and Buddha’s Hand citron. Load up your shelves with these standout selections through spring, delivering a burst of flavor just when it’s needed. “My family’s heirloom Washington Navel ranch, which has been in our family for three generations, is now certified organic after three years of conversion. We are excited to bring these super sweet oranges to retailers seeking organic citrus,” says Bianca Kaprielian, Founder and CEO of Fruit Word. “On top of the heirloom Washingtons, we also have high-brix Fisher and Atwood Navels that are sure to be a crowd pleaser and boost repeat sales.”

Choosing Fruit World for your citrus program goes beyond the product itself. Backed by a

commitment to sustainability and grower partnerships, Fruit World has earned Equitable Food

Initiative (EFI) certification across many ranches. This certification reflects the highest benchmarks

in food safety, ethical practices, and environmental stewardship, making it easier to align your

business with values that matter.

“At our core, we understand the importance of keeping family farms thriving for future

generations,” says Kaprielian. “That’s why we work so hard to care for our grower partners and keep

our land healthy. We’re proud of our EFI certification because it reflects the commitment and care

we take in our business.”

Fruit World’s winter citrus program offers a wide range of organic and conventional varieties

shipping throughout the season. Organic lemons and sweet limes are available now, with organic

grapefruit, Navel oranges, and mandarins starting in mid-November. Minneolas and Buddha’s Hand

will follow in early December, while specialty varieties like Cara Caras, blood oranges,

mandarinquats, and limequats will round out the season from January through March. Conventional

mandarins, including Satsumas and Clementines, begin shipping in early November, with Page and

Tango/Murcott varieties continuing into the new year.

So, if you’re ready to have your citrus shine as the bright spot in your produce this season, visit

www.fruitworldco.com and discover Fruit World’s entire collection of citrus offerings.

About Fruit World

Fruit World is a fresh and creative produce company with generations of history. Fruit World grows

and ships the most flavorful fruit in California—including organic and conventional citrus, organic

grapes, organic stone fruit, and more—and works with customers who share a passion for quality

and taste. They’re all about honoring their growers, staying true to their farming heritage, and

keeping family farming thriving for future generations. Visit fruitworldco.com.