Fruits from Chile Facebook Hits 1 Million Milestone

The Fruits from Chile Facebook page recently reached a new milestone, surpassing one million fans. With fans from over 50 countries across the globe, this is just one of several social media platforms that Fruits from Chile has utilized since 2015 to engage consumers around the world with compelling information about the numerous fresh fruits available from Chile.

Chile exports more than 2.5 million tons of fruit to 100+ countries across the globe. As the largest fruit exporter in the southern hemisphere, there’s always something to talk about, from cherries, blueberries, stone fruit and grapes, to kiwifruit, apples and citrus! Since its launch in late 2015, the Fruits from Chile Facebook page has developed a strong community, with posts that not only educate on nutritional attributes and usage ideas for Chilean fruit, but also bring consumers from around the world a little closer to Chile.

States Karen Brux, Managing Director of the Chilean Fresh Fruit Association, “Consumers are looking for convenient ways of incorporating healthy foods into their daily diets, but they also want to know the story behind their food. Not many people will have the opportunity to visit Chile, so we utilize social media to bring Chile to them. Whether through an orchard video or a brief look at one of the growing regions, we always strive to bring the Chilean fresh fruit industry to life.”

With a library of nearly 200 original recipes and photos, 50 usage videos and hundreds of Chilean fruit and orchard images, the Fruits from Chile Facebook page focuses on original content, but also shares posts and works with influencers to tell the story of Chilean fruit. Monthly contests offer numerous opportunities for consumers to be rewarded for their engagement.

In addition to Facebook, Fruits from Chile is also active on Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest, with a B2B focus on Twitter and LinkedIn. Recipes, videos and fruit/orchard videos are available on the Fruits from Chile website (www.fruitsfromchile.com). Industry members are welcome to download and utilize these materials in their marketing and promotion of Chilean fruit.