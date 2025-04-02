Frutura Announces Acquisition in Colombia

REEDLEY, CA – Frutura, the global sales and marketing platform designed to supply international customers with high-quality fruit 365 days a year, announced the acquisition of Colombia-headquartered Montana Fruits which will be managed by Frutura’s Dayka & Hackett.

Montana Fruits is a significant local packer/shipper/marketer of quality avocados sourced from growers across Colombia. Family-run Montana already sources fruit for Frutura companies, so today’s deal serves to solidify strong existing relationships. It also strengthens Frutura’s LATAM footprint which is vital to the company’s international strategy.

“We have a proven formula when we make an acquisition,” said David Krause, Frutura’s CEO. “We work with in-country management to add value and optimize their enterprise. Then we drive growth by facilitating collaboration between the companies in our platform. And lastly, which is the case with the Montana deal, we see what needs to be added to Frutura supply so a priority crop such as avocados can become a 365-day-a-year asset to our customers. We’re actually ahead of plan with table grapes, citrus and berries. Avocados are our next big push.”

Frutura’s bench strength in avocados is built on the foundation of Dayka & Hackett (U.S.), Agrícola don Ricardo (Peru) and Subsole’s (Chile) avocado acreage. In 2022, Frutura signaled their bullish intent around avocados by hiring respected sector leader Stephen Fink to drive that effort.

“The Montana investment is that last puzzle piece we needed to be where I want us to be, which is truly vertically integrated in avocados,” said Fink, Dayka & Hackett’s VP of Sales & Marketing. “Montana already has a strong customer base in Europe and Chile. The opening of the U.S. to Colombian avocados became a huge advantage to our domestic customers and that’s something Dayka & Hackett can powerfully explore with Montana now part of the Frutura family. Adding Montana’s capabilities will allow us to continue to aggressively ramp up and scale as our growing avocado operation necessitates.”

Colombia has exploded as a globally-significant avocado growing region in recent years and Montana has enjoyed year-over-year growth. Fink intends to further magnify that progress by increasing volume.

Frutura’s international platform was designed to facilitate pivots should issues arise around weather, distribution, civil unrest or government action, which includes tariffs. Frutura is a close-knit family of companies. While the form tariffs take long-term may evolve, the company’s multi-geography platform well-positions Frutura to continue to serve customers as they deserve to be served, whatever the situation.

Frutura

Frutura is a global sales and marketing network committed to supplying international customers with premium fruit, 365 days a year. The company’s growers and marketers consistently deliver produce of the highest quality, demonstrate operational excellence and share Frutura’s core values around social and environmental performance. www.fruturaproduce.com